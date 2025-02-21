AG Pam Bondi: The Epstein Client List Will Be Released Soon

Attorney General Pam Bondi has signaled that the Trump administration will release the client list of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein very soon. Bondi confirmed that the long-awaited release of Jeffrey Epstein’s client list is moving forward under President Donald Trump’s directive.

Advertisement

In an interview with conservative commentator Benny Johnson at CPAC, Bondi revealed that she had been briefed on the matter recently. While she declined to discuss details publicly, she assured that she would follow Trump’s directive to move forward with the release.

“Where are we at with the Jeffrey Epstein list, the documents? Kash has made a lot of public statements about this. Where are we at?” Johnson asked.

“I was briefed on that yesterday. I can’t talk about that publicly, but President Trump has given a very strong directive, and that’s going to be followed,” Bondi said. “A lot of documents.”

When Johnson pressed her on whether Americans could expect real action rather than empty promises, Bondi was firm.

“Donald Trump doesn’t make empty promises,” she said. “Promises made, promises kept, and that’s why we’re all there—to carry out his directive about making America safe and prosperous.”

Recommended: So That's Why Trump Is Being so Tough on Zelenskyy

The impending release of Epstein-related documents is expected to shed light on high-profile individuals long suspected of having ties to the late sex offender, a matter many Americans believe has gone ignored for far too long.

Advertisement

🚨AG Pam Bondi sends strong warning to every child predator in America:



“I just got to transfer a federal inmate to Oklahoma to be executed. There is NO LONGER a moratorium on executions.” pic.twitter.com/xvclXqv4eO — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 21, 2025

Newsweek has more:

Epstein, a financier and convicted sex offender, was found dead in a cell in New York's Metropolitan Correctional Center in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. His death was ruled a suicide, but it prompted a wave of conspiracy theories due to his well-documented connections to public and powerful figures. While hundreds of pages of court documents that named people with ties to Epstein—including Trump, former President Bill Clinton and Britain's Prince Andrew—have been unsealed, many of them were not accused of wrongdoing and were already public. They included victims of sex abuse, his employees and others with only a passing connection to the scandal. Those names were not the rumored list of Epstein's purported clients that some believe would implicate high-profile figures in sex crimes. On the campaign trial, Trump suggested that he would be open to releasing the Epstein "client list."

Advertisement

Bondi also told Fox News on Friday that the Department of Justice is reviewing the Epstein documents as well as classified files on the JFK assassination and Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

“It's sitting on my desk right now to review,” she said. “That's been a directive by President Trump. I'm reviewing that. I'm reviewing JFK files, MLK files. That's all in the process of being reviewed because that was done at the directive of the president from all of these agencies.”