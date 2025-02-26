We Are the Media Now

Remember 2020? Biden had the nomination for president, and — with the excuse of COVID — ran a "basement campaign," playing groundhog and only emerging from his burrow periodically to avoid questions and eat ice cream. When he did try to prove that he still had it, he fell off his bicycle or drove his car up and down the driveway.

All the while, the subversive deep state did everything it could to ruin Trump financially and personally. And the mood of the country got darker and darker. Psychologists call it anomie — a sense of being disconnected from the structures in society that are supposed to guide them. In the Biden administration — or dare we say the third Obama administration — we saw attacks on everything from the sense that laws were meant for everyone, borders were there to protect us, and even vehement attacks on the notion that there was a real distinction between male and female.

Under Biden, it didn't just seem the U.S. had lost its moorings, but that the government had cut the anchor lines and left us adrift. And the media was not just going along with it; it was cheering it on.

"Alternative media" like the New York Post and conservative publications PJ Media were fighting it, but it was a losing battle because the subversive deep state could actively suppress us — demonetize our ads, suppress us in searches, and even frankly censor us.

Then Elon Musk liberated Twitter, made it X, and gave the rest of us a voice that could be heard over the legacy push media.

Their panic is palpable. Hell, it's more than palpable — they're clawing the walls of their padded safe rooms.

But it's having an effect. Just today, Jeff Bezos announced that he would be redirecting the Washington Post's editorial coverage.

I shared this note with the Washington Post team this morning:



I’m writing to let you know about a change coming to our opinion pages.



We are going to be writing every day in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets. We’ll cover other topics too… — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) February 26, 2025

I’m confident that free markets and personal liberties are right for America. I also believe these viewpoints are underserved in the current market of ideas and news opinion. I’m excited for us together to fill that void.

Well, so are we.

PJ Media has always been part of this, from its founding and before its founding, when the Rather forgeries were coming to light in 2004.

But PJ Media and the rest of this new alternative media are still being fought — our advertising revenue is still at the mercy of Alphabet/Google, and we still need to be able to publish content that isn't vulnerable to the Left's attempts at mind control.

