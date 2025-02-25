The Morning Briefing: The Dems' America Is a Dark, Awful Place and I Hope They Stay There

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends.

There are a lot of recurring themes here in the early, whirlwind days of President Trump's second term. One of them is that the Democrats are more pathetic than most people after an election loss.

American presidential politics don't see a lot of one-party winning streaks. Franklin D. Roosevelt was an anomaly, and we've shored up the rules since then. Anyway, a regular voter will get used to not having his or her candidate win. It's a regular part of the life of an average American citizen. We learn to live with it and move on.

Well, some of us do.

The Democrats invested so much hate and tomfoolery (I'm being kind, it probably won't last) in attempting to prevent the Trump 47 era from ever happening that the loss they suffered last November has broken them just a smidge. The condition is of course compounded by the fact that they weren't mentally well before Trump kicked them to the curb.

They've decided to consign themselves to an emotional and intellectual gulag where they can pass around the sharing stick and vent their spleens about the man who's been the monster under their beds for almost a decade. They don't need to be there, they choose to. The more they lie about president Trump, the darker their world gets.

The stories that they are telling themselves about President Trump are designed to be both attacks and comforts and they end up being neither. I'm reading some absolutely wild stuff on my daily jaunts through the Opinion sections of The New York Times and The Washington Post, none of which bears any resemblance to the world in which we live.

Dispirited Democrats are also lashing out via lawfare, because that worked out so well for them last year. That's a dark road that they don't need to go down, but they're committed to it. They may feel brief moments of excitement when a lawsuit is filed or a stay is issued on an executive order, that will eventually lead to disappointment.

Over at Townhall, my friend Matt Vespa wrote about the Associate Press losing the first round of its legal battle with Trump. And at HotAir, Ed Morrissey has a post about MSNBC's legal analyst delivering some tough news to his colleagues. There's a lot of high-fiving on the Left whenever a judge issues a temporary stay to one of Trump's executive orders. That's not really the cause for celebration that they think it is:

This is why the idea that the Trump administration will collapse is absurd. First, Trump isn't even losing on the stays consistently. The first few forays threw up some roadblocks, but judges have relented on some of those now too. As MSNBC's legal analyst Danny Cevallo points out, none of these stays addresses the merits of the dispute, and Trump is likely to win most of those, with the likely exception being the challenge to birthright citizenship.

The Dems are setting themselves up for disappointment, but they seem to be enjoying that these days. Because they won't be honest about anything when it comes to Trump, they're continually banging their heads against even his most wildly popular policies. They're not picking their fights wisely, and that's not going to work out well for them.

I'm on board with Democrats keeping themselves unhappy. OK, mostly on board. Their ravings about the alt-universe America that Dark Lord Trump is trampling over are getting a bit wearisome. Their misery is only going to get worse when they start realizing that not that many people are experiencing it. Sarah wrote a post for us yesterday that covers some polling numbers that would send any Trump hater to a fainting couch.

All I know is that I'm glad that I don't live in the America that the 2025 Democrats do. The sun shines a lot in this one and we like what our president is up to. We're not keeping anyone out, either. Not anyone who's law-abiding, anyway. The Democrats are voluntarily staying in their ever-shrinking, sad little corner.

As long as they keep the noise down at night, they can stay there as long as they want to.

