It's Official: Data Shows That the U.S. Loves What Trump Is Doing

"This is not what the people who voted for Trump wanted," is a line I've heard a lot lately from liberal friends and acquaintances.

"Well, yeah, it is, and we've been voting for it for years, but no one ever does it," is what I've wanted to say, but If I've learned anything in my life, it's that arguing politics with a Democrat is like talking to a brick wall. And a hysterical brick wall at that.

Advertisement

But if you feel like taking on the exhausting task of schooling your liberal friends and acquaintances, you now have some data to back yourself up.

According to the February Harvard CAPS / Harris poll, which is monthly a collaboration between the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard (CAPS) and the Harris Poll and HarrisX, most voters are satisfied with the job Donald Trump is doing so far in his second term as president, while approval for the Democrat Party is at an all-time low.

Approval for the Democrats sits at just 32%, which is 15 points lower than approval for the GOP, but the news is great for Trump. His approval rating sits at 52%.

In his first month in office, President Donald Trump’s approval rating is at 52%, with voters most satisfied with his job on immigration, reducing the cost of the government, and returning America to its values. The majority of voters support Trump’s policies on the border, focus on government expenditures, gender, DEI, and offshore drilling but have concerns on his foreign policies involving tariffs, the Israel-Hamas war, and the war in Ukraine.

A whopping 81% of voters support Trump's deportation plans, while 76% support eliminating fraud and waste. As for DEI, 70% of people prefer merit-based hiring, and 60% view the job the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is doing favorably.

Advertisement

NEW Harvard-Harris Poll:



🟢 Trump approval: 52% (+9)

🔴 Trump disapproval: 43%



58% say he is doing better than Biden

81% support deporting criminal aliens

76% support eliminating fraud, waste

76% support closing the U.S. border

70% support merit-based hiring

61% support… — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 24, 2025

The poll suggests that 83% of voters would rather reduce government spending than increase taxes — which leads me to ask, what is wrong with that other 17%? — and 77% believe that a "full examination of all government expenditures is necessary." However, there are some concerns about the private information that DOGE employees may have access to at the moment.

There are a few areas where voters disagree with Trump. Birthright citizenship is one of them. Sixty-three percent see it as a constitutional requirement. There is also some disagreement on tariffs. Voters seem to be split on whether they're harmful or helpful, and 62% believe they'll raise prices in the U.S., including 50% of Republicans. Overall, there is also a lot of disagreement about how to handle the war in Ukraine and over Trump's handling of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Generally, people are feeling better about the U.S. now than they did when Biden was in office. Fifty-eight percent say Trump is doing a better job, though admittedly, the bar was pretty low.

Advertisement

In January, the poll found that only 28% of voters were optimistic about the future of the United States, but in February, after Trump's first month in office, that number climbed to 42%. As you might expect, some of that can be attributed to party lines, but independents also played a big role. They've become increasingly favorable towards what's happening in our country. Republicans, men, black people, and urban voters all feel positive about their own personal financial situations as well.

The poll numbers, which you can download here, tell an entirely different story from what the mainstream media pushes on us every day. While there are some areas where people disagree, the majority of the United States wants the same things, like a safe border, a government spending overhaul, and an end to DEI.

And that's exactly why we do what we do here at PJ Media every single day. The Democrat Party and the mainstream media are tempted to run this country into the ground, while Trump is attempting to fix problems that have been broken for a long time. But they paint him as the bad guy, despite the fact that the majority of the country approves of his actions.

We can't let that happen.

Our country is on the brink of something. It's either the end of our republic and our core values as we know them or a new Golden Age as Trump has promised. We can't let the left take us down the wrong path.

Advertisement

You can support our mission to report the truth and combat some of the lies told by the mainstream media by becoming a VIP. When you sign up, you not only help keep us in business so we can bring you the truth about what's going on in this country, but you also gain access to everything from podcasts and exclusive content to the opportunity to comment and interact with our writers and editors. We love hearing from like-minded people who want to see this country restore itself to its former glory.

To sign up, all you have to do is click this link. And right now, you can take advantage of our big sale. Just use the code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. We're looking forward to hearing from you!