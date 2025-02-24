Dumbest TDS Hot Take This Week...So Far: 'Rogue President'

It didn't take long to find the first "winner" for this week — I happened upon today's subject of mockery before noon my time on Monday. This column might become an almost full-time gig. I'll have to safeguard against frequent trips to the Democrats' alternative reality, of course, but that's in my skill set.

Advertisement

The first one out of the gate with the paste-eater trophy this week is Frank Kendall, an Obama era retread who served as Secretary of the Air Force under Sir Sniffsalot from 2021 until the commie regime was sent packing at the beginning of this year. Trotting out someone who worked for the Titanic of presidential administrations to complain about anything that President Trump is doing doesn't add much oomph to the tantrum. It's like walking into a Boston sports bar and listening to a bunch of drunks swearing up a storm about the New York Yankees.

It's also really sad that Frankie couldn't find something more exciting to do in the early days of his forced retirement than verbally barf up a Trump hater Opinion piece for The New York Times. What a miserable existence these people's lives are. I would have taken my sweet government pension and hit a nice beach in the Southern Hemisphere as soon as I left Washington, but I'm a guy who doesn't define myself by who I don't like.

The title of Kendall's diaper dump is "America Has a Rogue President." The Democratic National Committee should probably issue a memo to all of its flying monkeys in the mainstream media regarding the greatly diminishing returns on the incessant use of hysteria-driven hyperbole.

Here's a snippet from Kendall's emotional episode:

It pains me to see these fine people being treated so unfairly and, for the first time in my career, to see dedicated, apolitical military professionals being removed without cause. I am worried about political loyalty becoming a criterion to hold high military positions. For now, I have confidence that our professional military has nurtured dozens of highly qualified senior officers capable of holding positions of trust and responsibility, people who can provide leadership at the Pentagon and offer sound military advice to our civilian leaders.

Advertisement

This is a prime example of one of the most prevalent and ridiculous components of the anti-Trump wailing this past month. The people who have been routinely cheering on and encouraging actual rogue acts of rebellion among federal bureaucrats so they can "get Trump" are aghast that he would place a high premium on loyalty. They openly brag about having minions placed throughout the federal bureaucratic behemoth who are going to be the tip of their resistance spear.

How dare a man tasked with rebuilding a broken nation want to work with like-minded people and not have to waste his time looking over his shoulder to see if the knives are out? The audacity!

Kendall goes on to say that President Trump and his administration have an "utter lack of respect for legal constraints." This is boilerplate Dem tantrum stuff. The sore losers would have us believe that the President of the United States — the most scrutinized man in the world — is skirting or breaking the law every day as he goes about his business. It's understandable that the lefties are willing to repeat this garbage, they've all been spoiled by lifetimes of being able to slander their political enemies and have their media lapdogs back them up. That was the winning formula for duping the electorate.

They're really slow over on the left, so they haven't quite caught on to the fact that it's not working for them anymore. This is from something that Sarah wrote on Monday:

A whopping 81% of voters support Trump's deportation plans, while 76% support eliminating fraud and waste. As for DEI, 70% of people prefer merit-based hiring, and 60% view the job the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is doing favorably.

Advertisement

Trump has some pretty solid mainstream appeal for a guy who's supposedly gone rogue. The Swamp rats and the Coastal Media Bubble™ denizens have yet to run into any American citizens who are thrilled with what President Trump is doing because they run in ideologically segregated circles.

That makes even the brightest among them staggeringly ignorant.

Relevant: Now More Than Ever, Dem Media Lapdogs Are Gushing Founts of Monumental Ignorance