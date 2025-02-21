Now More Than Ever, Dem Media Lapdogs Are Gushing Founts of Monumental Ignorance

This is one of the most memorable quotes ever uttered by the eminently quotable Ronald Reagan: "The trouble with our Liberal friends is not that they're ignorant; it's just that they know so much that isn't so." The Great Communicator had a gift for insulting the Dems without making it feel too much like an insult. Each one of his gems should have been accompanied by the warning: "Amateurs should not try this at home."

Liberals here in the 21st century have achieved astonishing levels of ignorance. Their late-20th century counterparts seem like they were on the cutting edge of knowing everything by comparison. There is a case to be made that many of the people in question are truly stupid rather than ignorant. (Those of you who were just overcome by the urge be pedantic and to rush to the comments to say that they're both: try to embrace nuance for a minute or two and read on.)

Either conclusion is a damning indictment of all levels of education in the United States, especially Academia. Democrats love to crow about how well educated their base is. That base, and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media, however, are always eager to prove that the connection between education and intelligence can be almost nonexistent.

The current poster girl for ignorance among the college educated is Margaret Brennan, who takes a weekly break from eating paste and poking herself in the eye with crayons to host "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" on CBS. Brennan is the reason that they have to put choking warnings on toys.

After Vice President JD Vance embarrassed Brennan and turned her into a meme when he told her that he didn't care about her pathetic attempt to run interference for open borders criminals, one might have thought that she'd be more careful, at least for a while. Not our girl Maggie, who came up with one of the most brain-dead revisionist history takes ever, which Sarah originally covered for us. Here's something from that post:

Margaret Brennan embarrasses herself again



MB: “You’re standing in a country where free speech was weaponized to commit a genocide.”



Rubio: “Free speech was not weaponized to commit a genocide. The genocide was committed by an authoritarian Nazi regime.”pic.twitter.com/Yq8eji9YEa — John Hasson (@SonofHas) February 16, 2025

Sure, Margaret, Hitler and the Nazis were famous for all of the freedoms that they gave the German people. She should get a refund on the degree she got from the University of Virginia. It's not just that she's ignorant of history, it's that she's so darned earnest while spewing her ignorance. She's the epitome of Reagan's knowing "so much that isn't so." Brennan was dutifully attempting to obey her masters at the Democratic National Committee by trying to link something that the Trump 47 administration is fighting for — free speech — to the Nazis and facts be damned. Positing that free speech led to the rise of a totalitarian regime is as insane as saying that a woman can get pregnant by swallowing a watermelon seed.

You can see in the video clip that Brennan really believes what she's saying, though.

Another big talking point this week among the MSM buffoons and their social media minions has been a total freak out about the Department of Justice losing its independence from the Executive Branch. That independence does not exist, but that niggly little fact hasn't stopped the diaper-filling. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis enlightened the slow kids at the Associated Press:

The Justice Department is not “independent” of the elected chief executive but is constitutionally accountable to him.



The cries of “independence” from the left/media are rooted in their desire to have a “heads I win, tails you lose” scenario where the bureaucracy exists to… pic.twitter.com/GabFS3d5ZB — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) February 17, 2025

Most normal humans experience profound embarrassment when their ignorance is exposed to a large audience. That doesn't happen in the Dems' media propaganda wing. The people who live and work in the Coastal Media Bubble™ are surrounded by people who are equally ignorant, and they celebrate one another no matter what. They don't pay attention to anyone who thinks differently. As far as Margaret Brennan knows, she's still smart and popular.

It's not going to get any better. Not soon, anyway. These people will continue to use ignorance to fuel their hatred for freedom-loving Americans.

