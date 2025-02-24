FBI Whistleblowers Slam Dem Rep. for Mourning Fired Feds, Ignoring Whistleblowers

Former FBI agents are calling out a Democrat congressman for going hysterical about the Trump administration’s federal bureaucracy cuts, even though he previously had no interest in supporting whistleblowers fired for exposing government corruption.

“Hypocrisy” and “Democrat” are synonyms, and Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) — formerly the lead counsel in Donald Trump’s first bogus impeachment — is proving that once again. His newfound concern for fired federal workers certainly did not apply to whistleblowers like the Suspendables, nor, as a matter of fact, to federal employees fired for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Goldman is perhaps empathetic to the newly fired federal employees because, like them, he has long been a useless leech sucking up taxpayer dollars while undermining our constitutional freedoms.

“Federal government employees are generally outstanding public servants who often give up jobs with higher salaries to do vital work that Americans rely on,” Goldman hysterically declared on X. “It’s disgusting to see the disdain and disrespect with which Elon Musk and Donald Trump treat these true patriots.”

No doubt the USAID workers who arranged drag shows and DEI musicals overseas or helped get cash to Islamic terrorists were noble public servants in Goldman’s eyes, but the majority of the American people support the much-needed cuts to our bloated and unaffordable bureaucracy. Another group not impressed by Goldman’s nonsense are the FBI whistleblowers known as the “Suspendables.”

Whistleblower Garret O’Boyle posted a video clip of him sparring with Goldman during his congressional testimony with the blunt comment, “Shut up, Dan. You despise real patriots. Remember when you had me, @RealStevefriend, and @praywithmarcus in front of you? You weren't talking about patriotism then. I know, you try to forget because of this.”

Steve Friend and Marcus Allen are O’Boyle’s fellow FBI whistleblowers, and Friend reshared O’Boyle’s criticism of Goldman. Friend also replied to Goldman, “FBI agents earn $135k-$170k and get 50 days off per year. Most never arrest a criminal.”

Shut up, Dan. You despise real patriots. Remember when you had me, @RealStevefriend, and @praywithmarcus in front of you? You weren't talking about patriotism then. I know, you try to forget because of this https://t.co/f0MztNLVpY pic.twitter.com/kTNWRSTvd7 — Garret O'Boyle (@GOBactual) February 23, 2025

Goldman is as crooked as a corkscrew and as biased as a CNN anchor. He is also a blatant hypocrite. He doesn’t care about truly excellent federal employees, those who take their oath to the Constitution seriously; he just wants to bash the Trump administration for halting the taxpayer-funded gravy train.

Thank goodness Kash Patel is the new director of the FBI so that he can ensure the sort of persecution the Suspendables suffered for trying to expose corruption does not happen again.

