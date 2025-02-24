REPORT: Philadelphia Eagles to Snub Donald Trump, Refuse to Visit the White House

It took the NFL a while. Nearly a decade, actually. But finally, enough time has passed: Now, when you put a football game on your TV, you’re not automatically subjected to leftwing virtue-signaling, BLM protests, DEI drivel, or kneeling players protesting a “racist” country that showers ‘em with millions of dollars to play a silly game.

Advertisement

The kneeling began in 2016 with second-string 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick — a radical extremist who wanted to abolish policing, law enforcement, and prisons to combat “white supremacy” — and his decision to use our national anthem as his political prop was absolutely, 100% deliberate.

Why?

In Kaepernick’s own words, “There’s a lot of racism in this country disguised as patriotism.” Furthermore, “I am not going to get up to show pride in a country that oppresses black people and people of color.” So, Kaepernick co-opted our national anthem — a symbol of American unity and togetherness — and used it to bash his homeland. His political message was clear: America is a racist, awful, evil place; white people are the problem; and this lousy country of ours isn’t even worth standing up for.

The damage done to the NFL — and to our country — was significant. Sadly, we don’t have many unifying symbols left, because partisan activists have politicized everything. Our national anthem was one of the few unifying, ubiquitous symbols of Americana — a stirring, inspiring song that brings everyone, from all backgrounds, together as one.

It’s “E pluribus unum” set to music.

So naturally, the liberals politicized it. This is what they do. And just as naturally, they then denied politicizing it when there was blowback: “Kneeling, taking a knee, or sitting during the national anthem has never been about disrespecting the country,” ex-49ers receiver Anquan Boldin argued. “It has never been about disrespecting the flag. It has been about bringing unity to America as a whole.”

Advertisement

Boldin is wrong. Deliberately dividing Americans along racial lines — and using the national anthem to score political points(!) — is NOT “bringing unity.” It’s the exact antithesis of unity!

It was a selfish, greedy, un-American choice by the kneeling players.

Plus, it was a stupid financial decision. Football fans tend to be older males, and that’s a demographic that tends to lean conservative. A huge number of NFL fans — 32% — are less likely to watch NFL games if the players kneel during the national anthem to protest “racial injustice.”

It crashed the NFL’s ratings.

But today’s a new day in America. A mere 111 days ago, Trump won the popular vote by an electoral landslide. And by the way, one of the states that Trump carried was Pennsylvania — home of the Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Normally, when a team wins the Super Bowl, they’re invited to the White House. Just like our national anthem, it’s an apolitical, nonpartisan American tradition. Republican presidents do it; Democratic ones do, too. Nothing controversial about it.

But it seems that the Eagles have other plans:

According to “a well-placed insider,” discussions between #Eagles players and their front office resulted in a "massive no" when asked if they would accept an invitation to the White House to honor their Super Bowl Victory, per @TheSun. pic.twitter.com/WOSCa4ZQ3C — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) February 23, 2025

Advertisement

The U.S. Sun claims that a source within the Eagles organization told them point-blank that they would refuse to visit the White House. “We represent a city and a state that is pushing for equal rights, respect, and values that respect every human being,” said an anonymous Eagles player. “We won’t forget what happened and the criticism we received for taking a stand against racism, and we won’t back down from our values or respect, integrity, and equality.”

Well, the state he “represents” actually voted for Trump, so that objection makes no sense. And he mentioned the word “respect” THREE TIMES, yet seemed embarrassingly unaware that respect is a two-way street: If you want respect, you might wanna try being respectful.

The White House doors haven’t swung completely shut. Politico reported today that the Trump hasn’t extended an official invitation to the Eagles yet, so there’s nothing to snub. But that’s a weak objection: We know the invitation will be coming — unless, of course, the Eagles are so rude and disrespectful, the invitation is pulled before it’s sent.

Megyn Kelly made her opinion known:

SAME. GO F YOURSELVES EAGLES. My husband is a fan so I got onboard but F this BS https://t.co/KemoC67QEu — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 24, 2025

Advertisement

Either way, it certainly feels like a snub will be forthcoming. When the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2018, they also snubbed Trump and were promptly disinvited to the White House.