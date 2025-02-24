Dan Bongino Is Going to the FBI, But His Show Isn't Over... Yet

When we learned Sunday evening that President Donald Trump had named former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino to the number two spot at the FBI, there was a collective whoop around the country by the so much winning crowd. But now what?

Dan Bongino is also an acclaimed podcaster and radio talk host. Bongino's army of listeners from coast to coast are wondering what this means for his show on Rumble and on radio stations across the country.

Here's what we know so far.

Bongino's podcast for his first show since the announcement was named "Cutesy Time Is Over," a familiar Bonginoism, shorthand for time is too short to be nice when we need to save the country. Soon, he will be the embodiment of this when he will be able to make a daily impact at the highest levels of the U.S. government justice department.

He told his podcast audience that President Trump called him Sunday night to officially offer the number two position which he said had been in the works for at least the last couple of weeks. "I'm going to accept the role proudly... it's time for me to step up," Bongino told his audience.

"It's a lot to walk away from, folks," Bongino told his Rumble audience. He said he and his wife had built his podcast and radio business for years and started becoming financially secure.

As of this writing, Bongino hasn't announced to his 3.5 million podcast followers what will become of his Rumble program.

Bongino, who just built a brand new studio complex for his podcast and radio shows, will be on the air on both Rumble and terrestrial radio until March 14, according to Cumulus Media, which owns the rights to the Bongino radio show. Bongino's show appears on 350 radio stations across the country.

A Cumulus spokesman told Radio Ink, “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Dan Bongino on his decision to take on the role of Deputy Director of the FBI. Dan has entertained and informed tens of millions of listeners every day and we are grateful for our successful partnership." And they left the door open for him to come back when his federal service is over.

"We look forward to welcoming Dan back in the future," the Cumulus spokesman said.

There was no announcement for Bongino's radio replacement yet. But Cumulus tried to sound upbeat about "the next exciting chapter," telling Radio Ink, “We truly value our audience, advertisers, and affiliates and remain dedicated to bringing them the next exciting chapter for this programming soon.”

Evita Duffy-Alfonso, who hosts the Bongino Network's "Bongino Report with Evita," told viewers Monday that "the team" got word last week that Dan would be joining the Trump Administration as Deputy Director of the FBI. And she said stepping away from "his empire" is a huge financial hit for him and his family.

This is a huge, huge sacrifice for Dan, for Paula [his wife], his daughters. But he said to us, when he told the team last week 'I preach a lot on this show I say things and tell people how we should do as a country and I have to actually be willing to practice what I preach.' Dan isn't just here for the talk. He sincerely is doing this in service to his country. That's why he's willing to walk away from his empire for just a time to make [comparatively] no money for his country. He is doing it for this country and that's why he was a police officer and a Secret Service agent. This man's life has been dedicated to service. So when he got the call from President Trump and Kash Patel, he acted not on what would be easiest, the most convenient, the most lucrative, but what would be the best for this country.

He'll still have at least two programs on his Bongino Network. The Bongino Report with Evita will continue in the mornings, and another Bongino Report has been announced for the evenings.

Bongino's name surfaced months ago as a possible candidate to run the Secret Service, but that job went to Sean Curran. Bongino has been critical of his old employer and proposed dismantling its tasks and putting its protective unit in another area of the government.

Bongino's also fought against health scares, including cancer over the past few years.

Who will fill Bongino's shoes? For radio, each of the 350 stations will make its own decision, but Cumulus is the big dog in the conservative radio space. Its decision will carry the day.

Stay tuned, as they say in the radio biz.

And Godspeed, Dan Bongino.

We'll update this story as more details emerge.