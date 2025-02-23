Trump Just Made a Move at the FBI—and Heads Are Going to EXPLODE

President Trump made a major announcement Sunday night that will surely strike fear in the hearts of the Deep State operatives.

"Great news for Law Enforcement and American Justice!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Dan Bongino, a man of incredible love and passion for our Country, has just been named the next DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF THE FBI, by the man who will be the best ever Director, Kash Patel."

Advertisement

"Dan has a Masters Degree in Psychology from C.U.N.Y., and an MBA from Penn State," Trump continued. "He was a member of the New York Police Department (New York's Finest!), a highly respected Special Agent with the United States Secret Service, and is now one of the most successful Podcasters in the Country, something he is willing and prepared to give up in order to serve."

"Working with our great new Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and Director Patel, Fairness, Justice, Law, and Order will be brought back to America, and quickly. Congratulations, Dan!"

Bongino, 50, replied to the news, "Thank you, Mr. President, Attorney General Bondi, and Director Patel."

Trump wrote in a follow-up post: "Another aspect of the life of Dan Bongino that I think is very important. He has a great wife, Paula, and two wonderful daughters who truly love their dad. What an incredible job Dan will do!!!"

My RedState colleague Bob Hoge reported, "The following was sent to Dan Bongino Show radio affiliates from Westwood One, which syndicates Bongino's radio show":

In light of today’s news, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to Dan Bongino on his decision to take on the role of Deputy Director of the FBI. Dan has entertained and informed tens of millions of listeners every day and we are grateful for our successful partnership. We look forward to welcoming Dan back in the future.



We truly value our affiliates, and we are working hard to bring you the next exciting chapter. We will be in touch about this programming soon. Dan’s last show will be Friday, March 14th.

Advertisement

Chaya Raichik of Libs of TikTok fame highlighted all of Trump's accomplishments—just today!

What an awesome day!



- Leftists had a meltdown over an email

- Joy Reid gone at MSNBC

- More waste cut with 2,000 USAID staffers fired

- Dan Bongino named Deputy Director of FBI

- Kash Patel named acting head of ATF — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) February 24, 2025

Let's keep the winning going!