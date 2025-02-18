The Morning Briefing: Trump Is So Powerful That He's Now In Charge of Every Plane in the Sky

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The fortunate man who delights in all things corn on the cob knows little of irregular regret.

Advertisement

It's supposed to be poor form to kick people when they're down. When said people who are down never shut up, I don't know, maybe further kicking is warranted. The recently deposed Democrats and their media lapdogs are not doing anything to warrant merciful treatment; they're more awful than ever.

That's quite a feat.

Whenever something bad happens in the world, leftists seem almost eager to prove that they're horrible human beings. It's not just the usual suspects trolling on social media, Dems in Congress and their mainstream media lapdogs quickly start flying their Trump Derangement Syndrome "I'm a scumbag!" freak flags.

I was perusing X yesterday afternoon when the news of the Delta plane flipping over in Toronto hit (Paula covered it here). It didn't take much imagination to figure out how the lefties would react. I shared my thoughts on the subject and, as is so often the case, was quickly proven right. I decided to go about things a little differently and add this here early:

Fat, stupid and predictable is no way to go through life, Democrats.

SHOT

Dem elites are feverishly working on ways to blame a plane crash in Canada on President Trump. https://t.co/JsUk6e9OwL — SFK (@stephenkruiser) February 17, 2025

CHASER

How awful is the legacy media? NBC is trying to blame President Trump and DOGE right now for a plane crash that happened in Canada. 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/m6Ufrd5FmK — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 17, 2025

Advertisement

Once more, with feeling: NBC News is the most corrupt and biased of all the corrupt and biased American news organizations. It's a part of the media behemoth that's writing paychecks to Rachel Maddow and Joy Reid.

We could write this off as just another advanced case of TDS, but it's more than that. Democrats have been playing this game for a while. All things negative and/or tragic are the fault of a Republican president, even when there's a Democrat in the White House. Barack Obama blamed every ill in his administration on George W. Bush until the moment he walked out the door on January 20, 2017.

The NBC idiot tried to shoehorn in something about Trump because he and his ilk all have marching orders to be the "resistance" for the next four years. They're just making stuff up and they know it. It's pathetic, infuriating, and the reason that so many Americans consider the MSM types to be the enemy of the people

Notorious ChiCom spy fetishist Eric Swalwell used one of his precious few brain cells to weigh in on the subject, which my Townhall colleague Sarah Arnold wrote about:

Swalwell is facing backlash after he falsely pointed fingers at Trump for the recent plane crashes, saying that “Trump is president” and is in charge of air safety, which means all of the crashes are his fault. “No president has had more plane crashes in their first month in office than Donald Trump,” Swalwell, who had an affair with a Chinese spy, Fang Fang, claimed.

Advertisement

Like you, I am still mystified by the fact that Congressman Ni Hao isn't in prison. His X post (they were called "tweets" back in ancient times, young'uns) made me think of something else:

The whole "Trump is in control of everything that happens in the skies" lunacy is reminiscent of the days of the Bush-Cheney Weather Machine causing hurricanes. https://t.co/Q3w54Tkaqr — SFK (@stephenkruiser) February 18, 2025

We should all be very grateful that bats**t crazy isn't contagious. If it were, we'd have another pandemic on our hands.

Again, it's impressive how well President Trump and the people in his administration aren't letting themselves be distracted by the ravings of the vanquished, mentally unwell Democrats. One of them will occasionally put a lefty back in his or her place, but it never turns into anything protracted. The focus is on undoing the damage that the Democrats did when they were the inmates with the keys to the asylum.

Let the Dems keep shrieking from their self-imposed emotional gulag. It's a great ongoing reminder to the American electorate that it made the right choice.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

Advertisement

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Rating the Presidents on Presidents' Day

L.A.'s Water Bureau Protects Itself Better Than It Protected Fire Victims

A Tale of Two Parties: Kids Edition

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. What the Hell Is Wrong With CBS News?

Margaret, Everyone in This Country Is Now Dumber for Having Listened to You

No, Ladies, Self-Preservation Is NOT 'Bigotry' Despite What the New World Order Says

Presidents' Day Advice From Our Greatest Leaders

Kamala Harris Is Getting Her Participation Trophy After All

Remembering Rush Limbaugh, America’s Anchorman

Bullies, Liars, and the Tyranny of Wimps

Make it stop. SNL Issues a Satirical Apology for 'Problematic' Sketches

KNEW IT! Forget About Hitler. Trump Is Actually Napoleon!

500 Days We Must Never Forget

‘Becoming Led Zeppelin’ – If You’re a Fan, Catch It on the Big Screen

Biden Weaponized the IRS Against a Trump Nominee Before Leaving White House

I Can’t Believe This New York Times Headline Is Real

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. This Veteran Can Finally Recommend Enlisting in the Military Again

Speaker Johnson: Elon ‘Cracked the Code’ To Beat Deep State

Elon Musk's SpaceX Teams Up with FAA to Push for Safer, Modernized Air Traffic System

Disgraced Eric Swalwell Manages to Pin Plane Crashes on Trump in Latest Outburst

Utah House Overwhelmingly Approves Bill to Teach Kids REAL Gun Safety

Advertisement

GOA Calls Out Wyoming's 'Pro-Gun Majority' Over 'Repeal of Gun Free Zones' Bill

#Baller. Armed Mom Takes on Three Bad Guys With Gun in One Hand, Baby in the Other

YAHTZEE! DOGE Fired Thousands of Government Employees Over the Weekend

More CNN #Sadz: Frank Luntz Says Clinton Voters Who Flipped to Trump 'Lovin' It'

Too Fun to Check: DC Real-Estate Market Collapsing?

'Fake News': Karoline Leavitt Sets the Associated Press Straight on Story About FAA Firings and DOGE

'60 Minutes' Airs an All-Timer, and the Depths They Sink to Will Blow Your Mind

As the Screw Turns: Now Even Jen 'Circle Back' Psaki Knifes the Kamala Campaign in the Back

Due to Lack of Business, NGO-Run San Diego Migrant Shelter Closes Its Doors

😁😁😁😁Department of Education Cancels $600 Million in Woke 'Teacher Training Grants'

BOONDOGGLE: Milwaukee's Failed Streetcar Is a $100 Million Lesson in Wasteful Spending

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 50% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

Roses Are Red, LGBTQ Poems Are Dumb

Why Is the Left Pretending That It Wants to Cut Waste?

News vs. Reality

Global USAID Fallout Hits Critical Mass

Around the Interwebz

Sarah Michelle Gellar Talks “Overwhelming” Experience Reviving ‘Buffy’: “Incredibly Nerve-Wracking”

697-Page Book Publishes a Poet's 2,000 Amazon Reviews Posthumously

Advertisement

25 Must-See Movies Turning 50 in 2025

Trump Broke Him/Her/They/Them/Zher

Four top deputies of New York City Mayor Eric Adams resigned Monday after the now-former U.S. Attorney in Manhattan accused the mayor and DOJ of negotiating a quid pro quo to drop charges against Adams. https://t.co/nmAqNakWGc — ABC News (@ABC) February 17, 2025

Bee Me

Von Trapp Family Crosses The Alps Into Switzerland To Escape Free Speech https://t.co/0DnJ1fOzGp pic.twitter.com/PBvIEuXpEQ — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 17, 2025

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

(Click to play)

.