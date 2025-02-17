A Tale of Two Parties: Kids Edition

"All progressive social experiments require children to make sacrifices, whether it’s abortion, gender ideology, race-based DEI education, or shutting down schools for COVID-19. The voiceless and most vulnerable are always made to pay the price."

That's a quote from the book "Toxic Empathy: How Progressives Exploit Christian Compassion" by Allie Beth Stuckey. While I haven't read the book, our editor, Chris Queen has and loved it, and he happened to send me that quote last month. I'd planned to write an article about it, but I never got around to it.

Still, the words have lingered in my mind ever since. Because they're true. I don't need to explain to you that the entire Democrat platform, especially over the last four or five years, has largely centered around experimenting on children, whether they're injecting them with hormones, teaching them racism, or preventing them from even being born at all.

Here's one of countless examples: In November, I wrote about how one of the founders of La Leche League International (LLLI), one of the largest and oldest parenting organizations in the world, resigned from the board — along with other members of leadership — because they were "ridiculed and abused" and compared to Nazis when they questioned the desire to allow "breastfeeding men" into women's meetings.

These leaders had concerns about the other women in the meetings who might be uncomfortable talking about breastfeeding and other private female matters with men in the room. They had concerns about mothers who didn't speak English as a first language not understanding terminology like "chestfeeding." They had concerns about women with various religious beliefs. And most importantly, they had concerns about the physical, social, and psychological effects on the babies involved.

But consequences be damned. The left doesn't care about any of that. They just want to indoctrinate your children. At least the ones that make it past the abortion stage. And if some of those kids die in the process, well, that's no big deal. What's a little collateral damage? Democrats don't see you or your children as individuals with the right to live your life the way you want to. All they see is groups — groups they can control. That bleeding heart nonsense is a farce, another tool in their propaganda. Most of them only have empathy for others when it benefits their agendas and/or their bottom line.

I haven't been shy about writing about how, for years, I turned away from politics in general because I felt like the GOP had fallen into that same trap of taking away individual freedoms and focusing on growing the government's reach. And maybe they did for a while, but dare I say, this Donald Trump 2.0 administration has been different. In less than a month, Trump has signed countless executive orders aimed at giving everyone, especially children, back their innocence, freedom, and rights to grow up and live the lives they desire without being forced into some kind of social experiment.

Just looking through those executive orders, I see that in four short weeks, Trump has set out to:

And those are just the ones aimed at kids directly. Many of his executive orders — such as those aimed at securing the border and bringing down energy costs — impact everyone, including children.

But this Trump administration doesn't just talk the talk. It walks the walk, and it did so over the last few days. Even if it's only symbolic, it's normalizing the American family again.

Yesterday, President Trump appeared at the Daytona 500, but he wasn't alone. He stepped out on the track, holding the tiny hand of his five-year-old granddaughter, Carolina. The little girl, who was all smiles in her rainbow dress, red shoes, and white MAGA hat, is the daughter of Trump's son Eric and his wife, Lara.

Carolina Trump and Grandpa at Daytona 500💙 pic.twitter.com/GkcxBizhlg — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 17, 2025

Compare that with President Joe Biden who purposely ignored the existence of one of his own grandchildren because of the circumstances of her birth.

And last week, JD Vance arrived in Europe for his first overseas trip as vice president with his wife Usha and their three small children at his side. Many on the left were furious that the second-most powerful man in the world would bring his family along for such an important trip, but people who can see the world without wrapping it in a political agenda saw a man who loves his family. And they saw a family that looks like theirs — sleepy kids unboarding a plane after a long trip, clad in their pajamas. What's not to like and admire about that?

There are a ton of things that make Vance incredibly relatable to Americans with families. Today it’s his kids getting off this long flight to Europe clearly exhausted in pajama pants. https://t.co/GjtRgK5BW4 — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) February 10, 2025

Later, Vance, who is Catholic, was filmed taking his family to the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris to experience history in person.

Vice President of the United States 🇺🇸

JD Vance, visits Notre Dame in Paris, France—wearing jeans and holding his daughter in his arms



Quite literally, one of us!



Mirabel Vance, dressed as Little Red Riding Hood, continues to be an icon! pic.twitter.com/XrW2HSsDZO — Mambo Italiano (@mamboitaliano__) February 12, 2025

I hesitate to write too much about a politician's children unless they're of age and choose to be in the public eye — I grew up as part of the same generation as the Bush twins, and I saw how the media treated them when they were just trying to be normal teenagers and college students when their father was in office — but I will admit that it's nice to see the Vance family out and about, being authentic. It's nice to see JD and Usha Vance taking such a hands-on approach to parenthood, even with their current roles as vice president and second lady.

It beats hearing about how the last second spouse treats women, including slapping them and forcing them to have abortions when he got them pregnant.

With any luck, Trump and Vance will continue down this path and end the dark era we just experienced. They'll put an end to social experimentation on our most vulnerable little citizens. They'll continue to ensure that this nation's children have happy and healthy childhoods filled with freedom and opportunity.