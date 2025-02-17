BREAKING: There's Been Another Plane Crash

See below for updates.

There's been another commercial airline crash, this time in Toronto, Canada.

According to local reports and video posted to social media, Delta Flight 4819, arriving from Minneapolis, crashed, flipping over on the runway at Toronto Pearson International Airport. There were 80 people onboard — 76 passengers and four crew.

A Delta Airlines plane crash-landed at a Toronto airport, flipping completely upside down.



All passengers and crew have been accounted for. pic.twitter.com/WhxDTcKTmy — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) February 17, 2025

Paramedics on the scene told CTV News that up to eight people were injured. It is not known whether any of the injuries are serious.

The airport posted on X that it is aware of the incident and that all passengers "have been accounted for."

The videos are astounding. It's a miracle (and perhaps a testament to the skills of in-flight staff) that anyone walked away from this crash.

A Delta Airlines plane has crashed at Toronto Pearson International Airport. Why have there been SO many plane crashes lately ??? 😩 pic.twitter.com/wYRCJfmXMR — Tiffany Fong (@TiffanyFong_) February 17, 2025

This crash comes in the wake of the deadly collision between an American Airlines plane and a Black Hawk helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington Airport on Jan. 29. There were 67 fatalities and no survivors in that crash, which some have attributed to a shortage of air traffic controllers.

Shockingly, 85 people have been killed in commercial plane crashes since the first of the year. In addition to the DCA crash:

On Jan. 31, a Learjet medical transport crashed in Philadelphia, killing seven people.

On Feb. 6, 10 people were killed when a Bering Air Flight heading to Nome, Alaska, went missing. The wreckage was later found in the Bering Sea off the coast of Nome.

One person was killed and four injured when two planes crashed on the runway at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona.

In addition, on Saturday, two people were killed in Georgia in a small plane crash near the Covington Municipal Airport.

Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy has vowed to investigate the airline industry, particularly the air traffic control system. Over the weekend, he wrote on X that President Trump has ordered him to "deliver a new, world-class air traffic control system."

America deserves safe, state-of-the-art air travel, and President Trump has ordered that I deliver a new, world-class air traffic control system that will be the envy of the world.



To do that, I need advice from the brightest minds in America.



I’m asking for help from any… — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) February 17, 2025

He announced, "Tomorrow, members of @elonmusk’s SpaceX team will be visiting the Air Traffic Control System Command Center in VA to get a firsthand look at the current system, learn what air traffic controllers like and dislike about their current tools, and envision how we can make a new, better, modern and safer system."

Update 4:07 p.m.: Fox News reports that three people have been transported to the hospital in critical condition: a baby, an 80-year-old man, and a 40-year-old woman.

The airline responded to news of the crash: "Delta is aware of reports of Endeavor Flight 4819 operating from Minneapolis/St. Paul to Toronto-Pearson International Airport as involved in an incident," they said in a statement. "We are working to confirm any details and will share the most current information on news.delta.com as soon as it becomes available." We also have a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration: "Delta Air Lines Flight 4819, operated by Endeavor Air, crashed while landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada around 2:45 p.m. local time on Monday, February 17." The statement continued: "All 80 people on board were evacuated. The CRJ-900 departed Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates." Update 4:38 p.m.: The air traffic controller audio has been released, showing that the plane had been given clearance to land. BREAKING



ATC Audio of the crash at Toronto Pearson has been posted online. The Delta Flight was given clearance to land and rolled on landing. Weather has been gusty today in the Toronto area pic.twitter.com/ezgFNa8X8Y — OC Scanner 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@OC_Scanner) February 17, 2025 A Weather Channel report from earlier today warned, "Blowing snow is moving through Toronto with occasional bands of lake-effect snow... Wind gusts of 30-50 mph are pushing through Ontario. These conditions are caused by the leftover influence from Winter Storm Jett." The temperature was a frigid 18 degrees Fahrenheit at the time of the crash. It's not yet known whether weather played a role in the crash.

This is a developing story.