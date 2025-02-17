I Can’t Believe This New York Times Headline Is Real

Many pundits and political analysts suggested that the 2024 election would serve as a much-needed wake-up call for Democrats, a moment of reflection to reassess their priorities and core messages. But I’ve pretty much given up on that idea. It appears that the left has doubled down on its current course, drifting further into a realm of crazy that just doesn’t resonate with regular Americans.

When I first saw this headline from The New York Times shared in a post on X, I was convinced it was a joke. I was wrong. It is very much real.

It reads: “As a White Man, Can I Date Women of Color to Advance My Antiracism?”

This is a real article in the NY Times pic.twitter.com/yGP5Mob7hP — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 16, 2025

It’s very much real. It’s part of the magazine’s Ethicist column, which gives advice in response to a letter.

“I’m a straight white dude and recent college grad who has very progressive beliefs and is looking for a committed partner who, in time, can equitably raise a family with me,” the letter begins. “I have almost zero honest-to-goodness physical preferences. I’ve dated women of various shapes and sizes, various skin, hair and eye colors, etc., and have been attracted to all of them.”

Here’s what’s controversial among my friends: I want to prioritize dating women of color. I’m after a cross-cultural relationship. I believe very strongly that one of the main ways to combat racism is through relationships. Part of me thinks that I will always be somewhat disappointed if what ends up becoming one of the most important relationships in my life is with another white person. If someone is a woman of color, that checks a box for me in a real way. I am seeking to be antiracist in all my relationships. Part of the reason that I prioritize it is to combat implicit bias, having grown up in a fairly white, quasi rural place. I am dedicated to educating myself on issues of racism, sexism and other forms of kyriarchy while also learning from marginalized people. For me, principles lead the way to attractions. I start by eating a food or adopting a habit because it’s good for me, and after trying it enough times, I find I really like it for what it is. The same applies to people I’m considering dating.

Sadly, there's more.

"Both I and my hypothetical partner of color would be choosing more learning and less comfort, to put forth greater effort and practice more listening, than we otherwise would in a culturally homogeneous committed relationship," the letter continues. "And one of the main ways that I hope to combat racism individually is by leveraging my own privilege (economic, family connections, education) for people of color, including any biracial children we bring into this world. Here’s my question: Despite my well-meaning antiracist principles, is this preference (as friends have suggested) wrong, insensitive, or somehow itself racist?"

I don't know whether to laugh or cry.

The response from “The Ethicist” is even more hilarious. I urge you to swallow your drink before reading on.

“Your devotion to self-improvement is impressive,” the Ethicist’s reply begins. “Like a dish of quinoa and kale that you may once have forced down and now actively enjoy, a woman of color could, you think, raise your game, supplying something like antiracist roughage.”

You can’t make this stuff up. The Babylon Bee would struggle to do a better parody of a left-wing advice column. At this point, the left has become tough to satirize — not because it's beyond mockery but because reality keeps outpacing even the most absurd caricatures we could dream up.