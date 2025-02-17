Margaret, Everyone in This Country Is Now Dumber for Having Listened to You

"What you've just said is one of the most insanely idiotic things I have ever heard. At no point in your rambling, incoherent response were you even close to anything that could be considered a rational thought. Everyone in this room is now dumber for having listened to it. I award you no points, and may God have mercy on your soul” —Principal to Billy Madison

Margaret Brennan has been a sop for the left since before she was plucked from the CBS depth chart to become a starter on "Face the Nation." Brennan has made some famous blunders since her ascendance to the big boy chair on Sunday morning, but it's pretty tough to "best" Sunday's biff-fest where she completely retconned World War II.

The University of Virginia (!) graduate "is also the Network's chief foreign affairs correspondent and a contributing correspondent to "60 Minutes" and "brings to her coverage of domestic politics a background in national security and financial news" when she's not hosting the Sunday show, according to her official bio. I also hasten to add that Brennan "is a board member of the Council on Foreign Relations," which will become even more ironic in a moment.

Recently, Americans were regaled with Brennan's support of illegal aliens in a discussion with Vice President JD Vance. Brennan tried to convince Vance how all of Joe Biden's asylum-seeking aliens were vetted and perfectly fine to be in the country. Vance corrected the record, saying, "We literally had people who were in our country, who were allegedly vetted, and then were literally planning terrorist attacks on our country." Brennan said, well, they could have been radicalized in our country as if that would be better. Vance issued his mic drop moment when he said, "I don't really care, Margaret."

She even demanded that Vance answer for why President Trump hadn't yet brought down grocery prices — after five days in office.

Vance recently went to Europe to explain how the U.S. and the West should lead in Artificial Intelligence, while also rebuking the lefty Europeans for censoring free speech on the internet and in real life. People in the UK and Germany are jailed for saying mean things on the interwebs. In fact, CBS's "60 Minutes" did a treatment on Germany's policies of raiding peoples' homes, taking away their phones, and even jailing them for being rude on the internet.

The criticism is CAN YOU EVER REALLY PROSECUTE ENOUGH SPEECH?? From an American press outlet, THAT is the question as they follow a band of German authorities on armed raids on people's houses taking phones and computers for insulting people online. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 17, 2025

With these things in mind, we come to Margaret Brennan on Sunday sitting opposite Secretary of State Marco Rubio. She is castigating Vance for demanding free speech and an end to censorship online in Europe.

Margaret took great umbrage, telling Rubio, "Well, he was standing in a country where free speech was weaponized to conduct a genocide. And he met with the head of a political party that has far-right views."

To his credit, the new Secretary of State didn't roll his eyes or laugh. Instead, he held it together.

This is being shared everywhere, and it should be, because it’s historically illiterate, antagonistic to a fundamental value, and done so condescendingly from a highly paid “news” desk.



CBS Margaret Brennan blames free speech for the Holocaust.

pic.twitter.com/hRGvVuvjE4 — Will Cain (@willcain) February 16, 2025

Little did we know that as Joseph Goebbels began his propaganda campaigns and pogroms against Jews on behalf of Adolf Hitler and his National Socialist Party of Germany, the Nazi Party, that the Nazi holocaust was done in furtherance of free speech! Jews were deprived of their businesses, their children, and their lives but it was done under a campaign of weaponizing free speech!

How could we have never seen this before?

Though Rubio could have scoffed and laughed at her, which would have been understandable, he said:

Free speech was not used to conduct a genocide. The genocide was conducted by an authoritarian Nazi regime that also happened to genocidal because they hated Jews, and they hated minorities... There was no free speech in Nazi Germany. There was none. There was also no opposition in Nazi Germany. They were the sole and only party that governed Nazi Germany, so that's not an accurate reflection of history.

He would have been well within his rights to tell her what the principal told Billy Madison.

"Margaret," Rubio could have said, "What you've just said is one of the most insanely idiotic things I have ever heard. At no point in your rambling, incoherent response were you even close to anything that could be considered a rational thought. Everyone in this room is now dumber for having listened to it."

I would only add that, Margaret we "award you no points, and may God have mercy on your soul.”

