Hysterical Harpies Hollering About Elon Musk's Access to Government Docs Should Make You Laugh

The man who brought you Tesla, StarLink, SpaceX, Neuralink, X.com, and other norm-breaking companies is now the target of screeching, hysterical harpies hyping the Democrat narrative that Elon Musk has no right to put eyes on any government documents. Sure, ladies, sure. Head pat.

They accuse Elon Musk of "hacking" government documents. They accuse him of stealing your social security number from the IRS. Indeed, the world's richest man is "getting access to the sensitive federal payment system!" Musk, who's working for free to save the government money, is going to steal your money! "Elon Musk is rooting around highly sensitive data, and he might not even have been properly vetted," they fretted.

And he's unelected to boot.

"Nobody elected your ass! This is not Elon Musk's country!" - Rep Maxine Waters goes on an unhinged rant attacking Elon Musk at the anti-Elon rally.



All this drama because Americans simply asked what our tax dollars are funding. pic.twitter.com/tNRwfAKNPi — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 4, 2025

I can understand that an unelected bureaucrat's finger in the government pie might be worrisome. I worried a lot when the elected Barack Obama put organizations out of business that dared call for the end of government profligacy back in 2012. I worried when the elected Joe Biden hired 87,000 unelected IRS police armed with guns to collect taxes.

But how galling is it that an unelected person — an unvetted billionaire! — saves the American public money? How dare he pull the nation from the brink of insolvency and stop in its tracks the forever inflation caused by the unelected Cloward Piven-inspired spending by Dementia Joe's unelected presidential stand-ins.

So concerned with the idea that Elon Musk is getting a look at sensitive government documents that Democrats that Nancy Pelosi and her flying monkeys have proposed a bill they call "The Taxpayer Data Protection Act." It will "prevent Elon Musk and his minions from accessing the private data of everyday Americans to serve their own interests" and "stop people with conflicts of interest or without a security clearance from accessing the highly sensitive Treasury Department payment system." This, of course, is according to the woman whose insider information has turned her from a thousandaire to a multimillionaire over the decades for being a "public servant."

And, as usual, Nancy's wrong. She and her fellow screamers can harp and howl at the moon, but chances are that Elon Musk isn't looking at anyone's private information — and regarding a security clearance? Well, has she stopped to smell herself?

Who's gonna tell them that as a government contractor working on defense projects and secret squirrel stuff with three letter agencies that Elon has higher security clearances than they do?



Do "the children" work there too? @elonmusk @dccc — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) February 7, 2025

I can remember not too long ago that the Department of Justice run by Joe Biden's wingman, the truly awful Merrick Garland, sued one Elon Musk for "discriminating against" aliens, garden variety non-citizens, asylees, or refugees at his SpaceX corporation.

I also remember that the fan of the H1B visa, Musk, explained to his employees why he couldn't hire illegal aliens, refugees, and other non-citizens.

Rocket technology is considered "advanced weapons technology and a normal work visa isn't sufficient unless you get a special permission from the Secretary of Defense or the Secretary of State... we're not allowed to do anything."

The Biden administration's politically weaponized DOJ is suing SpaceX for hiring American citizens to work on cutting-edge rocket technology instead of prioritizing refugees.



In 2016, @ElonMusk was asked why SpaceX doesn't hire non-U.S. citizens?



"Unfortunately, this is not up… pic.twitter.com/Ikmuenconq — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) August 26, 2023

Now hold on a second. Elon Musk is a government contractor? He works in the defense space?

The reaction of Elon Musk when he made history and a Falcon 9 booster successfully landed back on earth for the first time. pic.twitter.com/1RyQcWUCYc — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) November 24, 2024

Isn't he required to have a security clearance? Why, yes, he is. In fact, Elon Musk's security clearance is higher than former CIA Director John Brennan's. That was a trick comparison. Donald Trump has removed Brennan's security clearance. Wait, wait, I can't go on, I can't stop laughing.

Ok, I've recovered.

Musk holds a "Top Secret" clearance, which isn't as high as I would have figured but he is cleared to know the details of some of his sensitive projects. However, 400 of his SpaceX employees hold a "Sensitive Compartmented Information" clearance, and others hold a "Special Access Programs" clearance.

Pelosi's security clearance is on close hold, but we know she nearly lost it after her husband's hammer attack in her home.

The left is engaging in badly acted political theater.

Leave Elon Musk alone. He and Trump are the only guys around getting anything done.