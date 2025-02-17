The Morning Briefing: Trump's Genius for Trolling the Dems Just Keeps Getting Better

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Endebriel was quick to inform newcomers that he was indeed the Godfather of the Willamette Valley alt-creamery scene.

Let's kick off the week with another romp through just how much fun things are now that the Republic isn't teetering on the edge of a cliff. Longtime Morning Briefing regulars are familiar with my weekend news hiatuses. Well, I've changed my schedule up a bit, and I have to take a couple of brief glimpses at the weekend news cycle. It's not really annoying me, however, because the news has been rather entertaining since January 20.

Watching the Democrats launch into a rabid freakout frenzy over every breath that President Trump takes was expected. It is the various and sundry ways that he's triggering them which make the spectacle worth keeping an eye on. Pretty much every avenue of attack they take in response ends up coming back to smack them in their commie faces.

Their biggest fit has been about Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Hell hath no fury like a Democrat being told that he or she has to be responsible with the taxpayers' money. Their recent load of chagrin was delivered via the news that a version of DOGE was put into play by none other than His High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Obama, which Matt wrote about.

While I know that President Trump is serious about righting the Pandora's box full of wrongs that Joe Biden and the Democrats let loose on the country, I can't help but think that he's also taking great delight in torturing the people who did everything that they could to destroy his life. He may be a historical, transformational figure, but he's also human. Punching back at the people who got to take free shots at him for four years has to feel good.

That would be one explanation for Trump's penchant for getting out of the office and in front of cameras more than his doddering predecessor. Wherever the president goes, the cameras follow. When Trump hits the town, he's not only in the Democrats' heads, he's also in their faces. The constant reminders of the New Trump Order are unavoidable.

He's not out hitting the ice cream shops like Sir Sniffsalot used to, Donald Trump does everything BIG. This is from my RedState colleague Bob Hoge:

Remember when Kamala Harris promised “joy” during her failed 2024 presidential candidacy? The depressing, malaise-plagued campaign brought anything but, and she was soundly defeated. But you know who did bring joy back to Washington, D.C.? President Donald Trump and DOGE chief Elon Musk—have you ever seen two top political figures having so much fun? They’re like little kids left to run around Disneyworld with their best friends in tow. Fresh off his visit to the Super Bowl (the only sitting president to ever attend), the president kept at it on Sunday, hanging out with racing legend Richard Petty and taking “The Beast”—the commander-in-chief’s armored limousine—around the track at the Daytona 500 in Daytona Beach, Florida as he set the pace.

There's an old saying that says when you love what you do, you'll never work another day in your life. President Trump obviously loves what he does.

Trump knows that these big public outings are mega-triggers for the Dems. That's because they can't quit him even for a few minutes. Yes, people like those of us over here on the conservative side of the aisle are having a lot of fun paying attention to what our new president is up to. The haters on the other side, however, pay attention to every single thing he does. Democrats are straight-up outrage junkies now that President Trump is back in Washington and being buoyed by a clear mandate from the American people. While those of us who voted for Trump are resting comfortably at night now that the adults are back in charge, the Dems are stalking his every move and utterance in search of their next useless tantrum.

Because he is everyone's president, Trump likes to make sure that they get what they want.

Given how much misery the Democrats put the country through the last four years, they deserve all of the self-inflicted misplaced agita they're experiencing. President Trump's experience on television gives him extra oomph when getting in front of the bright lights and big crowds. He's a showman who has great instincts and that works to his advantage when dealing with audience members who are grousing even though most who are in attendance are enjoying the show.

He makes the people in the crowd who are having fun cheer even louder.

Everything Isn't Awful

