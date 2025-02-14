BOOM: Biden's USAID Paid Terrorists, and Here's HOW They Did It

Readers were shocked when we reported that USAID had paid Taliban and Al Qaeda terrorists. Now we've found out how they moved the money.

In the story USAID Pays the Terrorists Who Kill Us, I wrote:

The U.S. State Department and USAID pay millions of dollars per week to the Taliban, the bin Laden family leading the group, and the Haqqani terror network. Remember those guys? Didn't we wage a 20-year-long war to get rid of them ...??? ...We left Afghanistan, left behind billions of dollars in equipment, the strategically important Bagram Air Base, and all the biometric data of our Afghani supporters who put their lives on the line to help our efforts to get the Taliban and the terrorists they were hiding from us. So, of course, when Joe Biden, Tony Blinken, and Jake Sullivan had us bug out in disgrace, they left the Taliban a ready-made kill list of our allies.

Former CIA targeter and DoD employee Sarah Adams has reported that the bin Laden, Mullah Omar, and Taliban families have intermarried. Paying the Taliban is paying Al Qaeda. That wasn't the plan when U.S. troops went into Afghanistan 20 years ago to get Osama bin Laden and his Al Qaeda terror cell, which brought down the World Trade Center Towers.

After the Biden administration left Afghanistan in shame on Aug. 30, 2021, somehow, inexplicably, the U.S. government, through USAID, began to pay off the same people who tried to kill us.

According to the Horowitz Freedom Center's Daniel Greenfield, USAID laundered $1.7 billion to the Taliban through a series of banks, accounts, shell organizations, and other entities. USAID says it had no idea. You make the call after you see how Greenfield connected the banking dots.

The UN flew the currency to Afghanistan and deposited it in an unnamed 'private' bank.



Then it paid NGOs on the ground who converted the money into the Taliban's Afghani currency at an exchange rate set by the Taliban.



The Taliban bank then 'auctioned' off the dollars

3/ pic.twitter.com/UNdhfuNoLP

In November 2022, the bag men for the Afghanistan Bank crowed over the stacks of cash that fell off the back of a plane.

۱۴۴۴ جمادي الاول ۵ مه - افغانستان ته د ۴۰ میلیون ډالرو نغدي بشري مرستې کڅوړه را ورسېده او په کابل کې یو سوداګریز بانک ته و سپارل شوه. pic.twitter.com/5Yox8waWsY — Da Afghanistan Bank- Afghanistan (@AFGCentralbank) November 29, 2022

There was $40 million in this shipment according to Google Translate.

Greenfield reported at Front Page Magazine that the $40 million "on the tarmac was part of a much larger scheme under which USAID and the State Department provided over $1.7 billion in funding to the U.N. which then shipped $2.9 billion in cash to Afghanistan."

Greenfield reports the money from USAID was laundered through the U.N., turned into hundreds of dollar bills at a New York bank that kept the Afghanistan bank accounts, and then put in shrink-wrapped bags on pallets and sent to the terrorists. That money, in turn, was put into private Afghanistan banks, since at the time normal banking with the Taliban was operational. That money was then doled out to USAID-approved NGOs.

The money was to go to humanitarian causes, according to an Inspector General's report, but as we've since learned, the Taliban, and by extension, Al Qaeda, sit on the boards of all the NGOs in Afghanistan, so "humanitarian aid" is funneled to terror training camps and other non-humanitarian needs, according to Adams. I'll just bet they'll rebuild the schools for girls they destroyed any minute now.

"USAID claimed it didn't send money to the Taliban because it put the money in UN accounts it didn't control," Greenfield reported. "UN claimed it didn't send the cash to the Taliban, just put it in a private bank and the NGOs did business with the Taliban when they converted dollars to Afghani," he says. Greenfield reported that the Biden Administration, "sent both dollars and Afghanis to the Taliban."

The conclusion is that this was no mistake and no misunderstanding. This was an intentional act by the Biden administration to funnel money to the Taliban.

And here's the dirty payoff. "The Biden admin funded the entire Taliban economy by not only printing money for them, but sending them the dollars to exchange for Afghanis that the Taliban used to make the Afghani into a top currency. The dollars gave the Taliban control over Afghanistan," he writes.

Not only did we cede the country, but we also paid the Taliban off to take it over, and we bugged out in shame.

This sounds similar to how Biden hid his millions of shakedown dollars from Russia ($3.5 mil) Ukraine ($6.5 mil), Romania ($3 mil), China ($8 mil), and Kazakhstan ($142,300 for Hunter to buy a car). It makes you wonder if Biden got a Taliban kickback, doesn't it?

How many people have gone to prison for "providing material support to a terrorist organization"? Not enough, apparently.