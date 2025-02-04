Trump 'Welcomes' New 'Members' to Club GITMO

Welcome to Club GITMO, cartel terrorists. You'll receive your culturally appropriate food, three hots and a cot, plenty of outdoor time for fútbol on the relatively new soccer fields, and some quality time with Khalid Sheik Mohammed.

With what has become his trademarked lightning speed, Donald Trump has taken the idea of sending hardened cartel operatives and their minions to GITMO and turned it into their hard time reality.

Flights to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, began on Tuesday, with the first guests to Club GITMO, as Rush Limbaugh dubbed it, arriving — let me check my watch — yeah, they should be getting there right about now.

🚨 Karoline Leavitt confirms that flights full of illegals to GITMO have already started 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EDdtMzfKbz — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) February 4, 2025

Under his executive orders on the first day in office, Trump declared drug cartels terrorist organizations. Nine days later he ordered the military which oversees Guantanamo Bay to get ready to house as many as 30,000 criminal illegal aliens caught by Border Czar Tom Homan, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and an entire constellation of law enforcement agencies, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers.

This part of the agency’s effort to arrest criminal aliens with no legal basis to remain in the U.S. Immigration enforcement operations include federal law enforcement partners from FBI, DEA, ATF, CBP and the U.S. Marshals Service in a whole-of-government approach.

Trump made the case for treating cartels as terrorists on his first day in office, declaring an emergency due to a malevolent foreign force invading the nation.

America’s sovereignty is under attack. Our southern border is overrun by cartels, criminal gangs, known terrorists, human traffickers, smugglers, unvetted military-age males from foreign adversaries, and illicit narcotics that harm Americans, including America. This invasion has caused widespread chaos and suffering in our country over the last 4 years. It has led to the horrific and inexcusable murders of many innocent American citizens, including women and children, at the hands of illegal aliens. Foreign criminal gangs and cartels have begun seizing control of parts of cities, attacking our most vulnerable citizens, and terrorizing Americans beyond the control of local law enforcement.

Trump brought up the prospect of sending some bad hombres to GITMO when he signed the Laken Riley Act on the 29th. “Most people don’t even know about it," he said. "We have 30,000 beds in Guantanamo to detain the worst criminal illegal aliens threatening the American people. This will double our capacity immediately."

Today , Trump announced the expansion of Gitmo to 30,000 beds , to take the very worst aliens. #Trump #Remigration pic.twitter.com/ZC5mgnJjo7 — Cad é an sceal 🇮🇪🇺🇸🔭🚀👽🛸🏛️⚛️🤖 (@nijineko33) January 29, 2025

"Some of them are so bad we don't even trust the countries to hold them because we don't want them coming back," Trump announced. "So we're going to send them out to Guantanamo."

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that the "worst of the worst" will go to GITMO. She said the facility could be "stood up very quickly," and she wasn't wrong.

Tom Homan, the Border Czar, said that the oversight of the illegal aliens will be done by Immigration and Customs Enforcement out of Miami. “We’re just going to expand upon existing migrant centers,” Homan told reporters.

Monday, Marines with the "1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division boarded a KC-130J at Cherry Point Air Station in North Carolina on Sunday and departed for Naval Station Guantanamo Bay" to prepare the facility. The Military Times reported that they "joined personnel from U.S. Southern Command and U.S. Army South, bringing the total number of service members deployed to the base for the migrant holding operation to 150."

The communisté in charge of the slave state known as Cuba, el Presidente Miguel Díaz-Canel, said that Trump sending illegal aliens to GITMO is an "act of brutality." The BBC asked him his reaction though nobody really cared to hear the answer.

Those who escape will confront shark-infested waters.