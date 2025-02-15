Congratulations to Joe Biden for His Record-Setting Presidency

I don’t know about you, but it seems like every time we turned around during Joe Biden’s presidency, he was taking a vacation. The Republican National Committee has crunched the numbers, and Biden racked up an astonishing number of vacation days.

Advertisement

Congratulations, Joe. You set a record with 577 vacation days in a single presidential term.

“Biden, 82, took more time off than any other US president in modern history, spending 577 of his 1,463 days in office – or 39% of his presidency — on vacation, according to shocking new data compiled by the Republican National Committee,” the New York Post reports.

The report continues:

That staggering tally includes R&R 43 of the 70 days — or 61% — after being pressured by fellow Dems in July 21 to drop his re-election bid. Biden’s relaxation ratio outstripped the previous Vacationer-in Chief, George H.W. Bush, who spent 37% of his presidency — 543 of 1,461 days – away from the White House. Biden’s out-of-office ratio far surpasses time off taken by Trump — who spent 26% of his first term away from Washington, D.C. — 381 of his 1,461 days in office, records show.

That’s 144.25 vacation days a year. How does that compare to the average American’s yearly vacation time?

“Paid vacation leave is generally granted to employees after they meet specified service requirements (for instance, 90 days, 6 months, and 12 months). The number of vacation days granted each year may vary by length of service,” explains the Bureau of Labor Statistics. “In 2024, thirty percent of private industry workers received 10 to 14 days of paid vacation after one year of service. After 10 years of service, 32 percent of private industry workers received between 15 and 19 days of paid vacation.”

Advertisement

Related: President Vacation

The Post notes that the average American would have had to work 52 years to accumulate the amount of vacation that Biden took in four years. That’s one heck of a benefits package Biden negotiated when he took office.

As the Post pointed out, Biden accelerated his time off after the Democrats booted him from the presidential ticket. He did this despite his promise that he was still in charge and in control even though he stopped running for reelection.

“Sure, he’s the lamest of lame ducks and is probably in ‘forget it’ mode after the way the Democrats so unceremoniously forced him out of his reelection campaign, but you’d think that Biden would be around to address the many crises happening right now,” I wrote in August. “Instead, he’s enjoying some kind of endless summer.”

“When he spoke from the Oval Office on July 24, Biden told the nation, ‘Over the next six months, I’ll be focused on doing my job as president,’ which he naturally followed with left-wing platitudes as proof that he was in the presidency for the long haul,” I added.

We also can’t forget how little work Biden put in the days when he showed up at the Oval Office. Early press lids and tightly monitored appearances reminded us of how little work he put in.

Then again, maybe we should be grateful that he didn’t work more since his policies were so awful. That’s what one member of Congress quipped.

Advertisement

“Considering how awful his misguided policies were and the various crises they created, from the border to inflation, imagine the damage he would have done if he worked every day?” cracked Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.). “I’m not sure if we should be mad or thankful he worked so little.”

Thankfully, we don’t have to worry about Joe Biden anymore, but we still have work to do. Even with a new administration in town, you can still count on us to tell the truth and have tons of fun doing it, and you can help us by becoming a PJ Media VIP.

Our VIPs are the lifeblood of what we do, and they invest in our mission — plus they receive some great rewards, including exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and commenting privileges.

It’s a great time to become a VIP because you can get 60% off your VIP membership when you use the code FIGHT.