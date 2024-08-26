President Vacation

At a time when we’re experiencing so many threats like an uncertain economy, threatened allies, and wars in multiple areas, it’s crucial for America to have a leader who is fully engaged and ready to take on any challenge. Unfortunately, we have Joe Biden.

Sure, he’s the lamest of lame ducks and is probably in “forget it” mode after the way the Democrats so unceremoniously forced him out of his reelection campaign, but you’d think that Biden would be around to address the many crises happening right now. Instead, he’s enjoying some kind of endless summer.

Journalist Kyle Becker informed us that the president is in phase two of a two-week jaunt out of D.C.:

JUST IN: After a 5-day stay in the Santa Ynez Valley in California, Joe Biden leaves for a 9-DAY vacation at his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.



Joe Biden, we are told is, the President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/Ck0YkXdSWP — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 26, 2024

The Bidens left Joe’s gold watch ceremony at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Monday and high-tailed it to the West Coast. The Los Angeles Times reports:

Hours after delivering a swan-song speech to a roaring crowd at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, President Biden was relaxing on a serene, sunny vineyard thousands of miles away in California. Biden, the first lady and several of their children and grandchildren are spending the week at an 8,000-acre spread owned by major Democratic donor Joe Kiani. The president is scheduled to depart for Delaware on Sunday. Nestled on a back road in the tawny foothills of Santa Barbara County, the elegant estate is one in a long string of luxury homes owned by wealthy Democratic Party donors that have hosted the Bidens in recent years.

Now Joe and Jill are heading to his home away from home in Rehoboth Beach, Del., for more rest and relaxation as the nation struggles. One of the images in Becker’s tweet was a tweet from reporter Miranda Devine:

After a week vacationing at a billionaire’s estate in Santa Barbara, President Biden is heading to his Rehoboth beach house from Sunday to Tuesday, according to the FAA No Fly Zone alert. pic.twitter.com/imKAWFnK48 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) August 23, 2024

Devine’s New York Post colleague Steven Nelson has more:

The president will remain at the shore at least through Friday, according to a public schedule released by the White House. Biden remained out of sight as his predecessor — and possible successor — Donald Trump visited Arlington National Cemetery to commemorate the third anniversary of the Kabul airport suicide bombing that killed nearly 200 people, including 13 American service members, during Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.

When he spoke from the Oval Office on July 24, Biden told the nation, “Over the next six months, I’ll be focused on doing my job as president,” which he naturally followed with left-wing platitudes as proof that he was in the presidency for the long haul.

