I Bet You Can Guess Who the Most Unhappy People Are

Have you ever noticed how miserable leftists are? It’s hard not to, frankly. It doesn’t matter if their party is in power; they are always the perpetual victims who thrive on complaining about everything, particularly what other people do.

Advertisement

So it’s hardly a shock that a recent poll conducted by YouGov and featured in the 2024 American Family Survey found that liberal women report the lowest levels of life satisfaction and the highest incidence of loneliness compared to their conservative and moderate counterparts. This is perhaps the most unshocking poll result I’ve ever encountered. The data consistently affirm what many of us have long suspected — that leftist ideologies are detrimental to personal happiness.

According to the survey, only 12% of liberal women aged 18-40 express feeling “completely satisfied” with their lives. In stark contrast, a solid 37% of conservative women and 28% of moderate women report a similar level of life satisfaction. This disparity does not stop there; the data reveals that liberal women are nearly three times more likely to experience loneliness on a weekly basis than their conservative counterparts. These numbers raise an important question: why are individuals who embrace leftist ideals so much less satisfied with their lives?

Brad Wilcox, a sociology professor at the University of Virginia, dove deep into the reasons for this disparity. He suggests that conservative women often possess a distinct sense of purpose and control, perceiving themselves not as victims of larger societal issues but rather as captains of their own fate. This perception enables them to better navigate life's challenges without succumbing to the pessimism that often characterizes progressive discourse. Unlike their leftist counterparts, who may view public events through a lens of catastrophe, conservative women appreciate a sense of control over their destinies.

Advertisement

Recommended: Trump Slams McConnell in an Epic Takedown for His RFK Jr. Vote

Wilcox’s analysis also highlighted the significant role of relationship status in the survey’s findings. Among liberal women, a staggering 40% reported being single, whereas only 31% indicated they were married. In contrast, among conservative women, just 33% were single, while a notable 51% were married. This is not a trivial statistic; it underscores how traditional family structures contribute to an individual's overall sense of well-being. For many, marriage and family provide profound meaning and purpose — something that is often overlooked in leftist ideology, which frequently prioritizes individualism and independence over the communal and family-oriented values cherished by conservatives.

Moreover, conservative women are notably more likely to adhere to traditional gender roles and embrace family life, further enhancing their satisfaction levels. This connection between personal happiness and adherence to family values is difficult to dismiss. As Wilcox explained to Fox News Digital, “We've seen in the research that conservative women tend to be more likely to embrace a sense of agency and to have the sense that they are not in any way the victim of larger structural realities or forces.”

Advertisement

Religious participation also plays a significant role in the happiness of conservative women. Engaging in faith-based communities fosters connections and a shared sense of purpose, providing emotional and spiritual support — which is something many liberal women might find lacking in their progressive spheres.

So the next time someone touts the virtues of liberalism, remind them of these sobering statistics. Happiness is not just a metric; it's a reflection of values that deeply shape our lives. And as the evidence suggests, the key to happiness is traditional values.