West Coast, Messed Coast™ — 'Newsom-Proofing' California Has a Nice Ring to It

Welcome to the West Coast, Messed Coast™ report, where this week I've been in two of the three states and observed that as scenic as they are, Democrats are still trying to run these states like pre-perestroika Leningrad.

First, however, some refreshing news on the West Coast, Messed Coast™.

MAGA beachhead grows

Always the bright spots on the West Coast, Messed Coast™, Huntington Beach, Calif. provides yet another example of creative gotcha to the woke cities nearby.

The new city council members were recently sworn in.

If Democrats can wear Ché Guevarra shirts and berets as elected officials, then certainly we can handle a MAGA hat worn by the normies.

Anyway, in the past few days, the Huntington Beach council tweaked the left again by dedicating a plaque to the 50th anniversary of the city's library. "In God We Trust," is emblazoned above this anagram:

M agical

agical A lluring

lluring G alvanizing

alvanizing Adventurous

This lefty X.com user was triggered that a plaque with "MAGA" on it would dare be placed at a library.

We'll bet the harpies at the American Library Association are doing time on their fainting couches over this. But here's a clue. If you don't want somebody putting a finger in your eye, then treat them like a thinking citizen, not Hitler.

You're welcome for the free advice.

Newsom-proofing California

Rep. Kevin Kiley, who's Gov. Gavin Newsom's own representative, is floating the idea of Newsom-proofing California after he approved $50 million to Trump-proof California.

Among Kiley's ideas is to stop using Medical funds to the tune of $9.5 billion for illegal aliens "so far this fiscal year." The biggest move, however, is to qualify a voter ID initiative on the California ballot. Kiley says Californians are ready because a "voter ID ballot initiative has the overwhelming support of Republicans, Independents, and Democrats in California. And we’ve already proven we can beat Newsom through the initiative process with Prop. 36."

Imagine if voter ID were required in California elections. I can only imagine the thousands upon thousands of voters who suddenly vanish.

Reform California is taking a lead on the issue. Even if you're out of state, consider sending them a few bucks to help. If we can get voter ID in California, the rest of the West Coast, Messed Coast™—and the nation—can follow.

Call the sheriff

Riverside, Calif. Sheriff Chad Bianco is running for governor in 2026. The sheriff considers himself to be pro-Trump but has also said he will not work with ICE to deport criminal illegal aliens. See last week's West Coast, Messed Coast™ report for why that would be.

There's also this photo of him bowing down to the BLM mob in 2020.

. @ChadBianco is a dirtbag and showed the world his yellow belly during the BLM riots.



He’s an embarrassment to the badge, a grifting scumbag, and everything that is wrong with law enforcement and an illustration of the corrupt establishment machine. pic.twitter.com/zfrcdL43dM — Darren Ellis (@DarrenEllis110) February 8, 2025

On the plus side, he also refused to implement COVID laws.

He's still better than any Democrat, however.

West Coast, Messed Coast™ Trump attack

All three West Coast, Messed Coast™ states are part of the group of 14 suing the Trump Administration (in bad faith, by the way) for being president.

Washington State District Court Judge John Coughenour appointed by Ronald Reagan in 1981, is the left's current go-to guy. He temporarily blocked Trump's executive order denying birthright citizenship to birth tourists among others.

This may be the meatiest of the issues before the courts. Coughenour says the EO is "blatantly unconstitutional," though if there's a circuit difference of opinion eventually, this issue could wind up in the U.S. Supreme Court. Maybe this issue isn't as "blatant" as the good judge seems to think.

California is ground zero for the birth tourism market. Pregnant Chinese women are brought to the United States, put up at hotels, and pop out American citizens. When the child is old enough to travel, they take them back to PRC.

Hospital labor and delivery areas in San Diego County are filled with non-citizens. It's been that way for decades. Pregnant ladies from Mexico show up, have their American citizen, and sometimes they even go back home.

We well remember when cartel operator El Chapo sent his wife to the U.S. to have their children because he wanted them to be American citizens. He didn't need to do that. His former beauty queen wife held dual citizenship in Mexico and the U.S.

As usual, there's nothing to see here.

Another Caltastrophe?

A wave of small earthquake activity along the San Andreas Fault is causing more than a few questions about whether California can handle another Caltastrophe.

The Daily Mail counted up the temblors.

A 3.4 magnitude earthquake was detected in the city of Hayward at 2:52 pm ET, followed by a 3.2 magnitude quake just two minutes later. At 2:40 pm ET, a 2.9 magnitude earthquake was reported just off the coast near Petrolia and was preceded by a 2.7 magnitude quake at 8:03 am ET in nearly the exact same part of Hayward. Two more earthquakes struck less than six hours earlier, roughly 250 miles north of the Hayward quakes. The tremors near Petrolia hit on the San Andreas fault that scientists have been monitoring due to it being overdue for a major event that would cause significant damage and loss of life. ...'Since it has been more than 144 years since the last major earthquake, the clock is ticking,' researchers at the University of California, Berkeley stated. 'It is very likely that the Hayward fault will rupture and produce a significant earthquake within the next 30 years.'

To the extent he can prepare California, we have no doubt that Gavin Newsom will biff this one too.

We'll take three orders of DOGE, please

Citizens from all three West Coast, Messed Coast™ states are begging Elon Musk to look at the books of their states.

Star golfer Phil Mickelson is the biggest name to come out and beg Elon to "please do California," as I mentioned in this piece entitled Why Phil Mickelson's Message to Elon Musk Matters.

The folks at PDXREAL believe Oregon is a target-rich environment.

Oregon has it all: high-level government corruption in the form of illegal contributions and pay-for-play access to drug dealers, ignoring public safety, schools, roads, while concentrating funding on illegal immigrants and criminals. Allowing our cities to be overrun by the drug addicted homeless while the non-profits, who are supposed to help them, receive hundreds of millions in taxpayer dollars while the problem and cost grows. All of this occurs while hard working citizens get taxed to the point of destitution, while the bureaucrats lazily sit at home collecting huge paychecks and pensions, which are bankrupting the state. We need help!

A Seattle conservative radio host is crowd-sourcing information on state spending in Washington.

Well done, all!

Oregon must be so proud

New Oregon congresswoman, Maxine Dexter, made herself notorious when she told a gathering of Democrats and union members that she would be part of the #resistance to reducing the size and spending of government.

Maxine Dexter should be ashamed of herself. @dex_max is an embarassment to our State. #RESIGN pic.twitter.com/xj4oua1Wxi — Josh (@thingsisay2u) February 11, 2025

Thanks, loser, we'll make a note of that.

What election?

Washington state Democrats own the legislature. Now, they're pretending that November's election never happened even though the state showed a slight increase in red areas in 22 counties.

By all means, read about how Washington State Dems Vote to Protect High Taxes, Kid Diddlers, and Illegals.

I'd say this is unbelievable, but it's entirely believable from the commies running the state.

$1,975 per hour

The L.A. Department of Water and Power has contracted with a law firm that charges as much as $1,975 per hour to defend the governmental entity that left the reservoir and fire hydrants dry during the deadly and devastating L.A. fires.

Taxpayers will foot the bill.

This is a good time to remind Californians that they should require their elected leaders to hire competent people to run their government.

That this lady isn't fired by now is a clue.

I write about it nearby.

They haven't ruined everything yet

Crater Lake, Oregon from above.

I flew by Crater Lake recently. This old volcano last erupted about 5000 years ago, it is currently 1943 feet deep and holds around 5 trillion gallons of water. pic.twitter.com/4iW3sx0NU4 — Combat Learjet (@Combat_learjet) February 13, 2025