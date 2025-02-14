Washington State Dems Vote to Protect High Taxes, Kid Diddlers, and Illegals

Judging by what's going on in Washington State these days, you'd barely know that the rest of the nation moved to the right in the November election. Oh, sure, there were 22 counties that went more red in Washington, but you'd never know it by the way the Washington State Democrats are running the state. The Dems are doubling down on higher taxes, kid diddlers, and illegal aliens.

You read that right.

Washington State is the land that time forgot. It all started with Democrats targeting a tax limit approved by voters only weeks before, tossing out a Parents Bill of Rights that had already passed and been tested in court, and then doubling down on illegal aliens, transnational drug gangs, and terrorist cartels. Equity is more important than public safety, ya bigot.

State Majority Leader Jamie Pedersen, a Seattle Democrat, recently told a local Fox reporter that it was perfectly fine to change the Parents Bill of Rights, which was passed and litigated in 2024. It required schools to tell parents about medical and health issues with their children.

Democrats just tweaked it a bit, you understand.

By the time the Democrats were done with it, Pederson had issued his pronouncement that children 13 and up were able to—well, let's quote him directly:

Kids over 13 have the complete right to make their own decisions about their mental health care. Parents don’t have a right to have notice, they don’t have a right to have consent about that.

He said his statement reflected state law. But wait, it gets more interesting.

"The underlying bill essentially states that schools can wait 48 hours before they tell parents if their children were involved in any kind of criminal action or if there was any sexual misconduct of staff," according to Republican State Senator Travis Couture. So, kid-diddlers have more rights than the kids.

Looking more like a man on a "To Catch a Predator" sting video than a news interview, Pederson kept talking, and it didn't seem to get better.

Not only can they choose their sex, have an abortion (but not a tattoo), but now this jackwagon wants "the children" to make their own mental health care decisions (as long as teachers union members coach them, amirite?).

These things called "Parents" get in the way of their take…

Or, as a King5 News reporter paraphrased his comments, "If they're old enough to get pregnant, they're old enough to make their own decisions."

Oh, that's better.

The station also later reported that Pederson claimed comments were taken "out of context."

Pedersen says his comments to Fox News were taken out of context. “I stand by what I said,” he told The Center Square during a Tuesday media availability event. “What I said was you can’t amend a law in our state without amending the law.”

If that explanation isn't clear enough, another news outlet tried to help.

“In that Fox interview, I said we have an existing state law that provides young people over the age of 13 the right to make mental healthcare decisions without the knowledge or consent of their parents,” he said. “Fox News chose to edit my comments and remove the reference and edit my comments by clipping it midsentence.”

And yet, the Democrats' proposed changes in the law resulted in the parents having fewer rights to know about their children's medical conditions and not more. That seems completely "in context," no?

Glad he cleared that up. Feel better, parents?

Washington State parents are only too aware of how parental rights have changed for the worse under the woke Democrat majority. I personally know two sets of parents who have moved out of state to save their kids from the reach of the woke state.

State Senator Couture said that if Senate Bill 5181 passes, it will "gut the parents’ bill of rights [and will be] the last straw for many parents and for taxpayers who don’t like what they’re investing in." He's not kidding. Imagine the wave of parents getting the hell out of schools when they find out they have little to no say in their child's medical care.

***

Voters just approved in November a measure to set a cap on property tax hikes, but legislative Democrats just announced, yeah, we don't like that.

Democrats want to blow up the limit and keep the larger annual property tax increases for the children, you understand. The extra dollars they want to confiscate against the voters—a 300% increase—would go to support the failing Washington State schools that cost too much and underperform. These poorly run schools are not for the children but for the adults who run them.

***

Further proving that Washington Democrats are not on the side of citizens, Democrats chose to protect illegal aliens over others' safety by proposing a great idea. As my radio colleague Jason Rantz reports, the Democrats' great idea includes letting criminal illegal aliens out of prison early so the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service officers can't arrest them directly from the jails where they're locked up.

Rantz puts it this way: "It’s a bill that truly highlights the shameless and shocking agenda of Washington Democrats. Its fate now rests with the House."

Arm up, Washington. The illegal aliens and kid-diddlers have more rights than you.