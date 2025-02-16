UK Quran Burner in Jail as His Stabber Is Released on Bail

Great Britain, within living memory one of the most powerful Western Christian nations, seems set on becoming an Islamic terror state.

When a UK man burned the Quran he was quickly arrested and remanded in custody. But do you know who was released on bail? His apparent attempted murderer, who violently attacked the Quran burner with a knife. In the UK, burning a book that endorses sexual abuse and ethnic- and religious-based genocide is considered a more dangerous offense now than hurling yourself on someone with a deadly weapon.

While Christianity dies and Islam strengthens in woke Britain, with the number of Muslims quadrupling there since 1983, the country is on track to become a majority Muslim nation within the first half of this century, a fate which always results in the country in question being transformed into a sharia nightmare. Not only do leftist British government officials keep bringing in Muslim migrants, but the Muslims once in the UK have far more children than the native English do, because the UK like pretty much every other Western nation (including America) is part of the suicidal depopulation ideology. This is a recipe for complete disaster.

This is the London Sadiq Khan has created. Shirtless Islamists being barbarians outside Parliament.



Any sane nation would have them arrested. pic.twitter.com/YfAyZ21hUb — Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) January 28, 2025





Below are details on the Quran burner outside the Turkish consulate and his (presumably) Muslim attacker, from The Independent via JihadWatch:

Social media footage showed a man being kicked on the ground by his knife-wielding attacker. Hamit Coskun, 50, from Derby, had been charged with a religiously aggravated public order offence after he was filmed apparently burning the book in Rutland Gardens, Knightsbridge on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said. He was remanded in custody and will appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court today. Moussa Kadri, 59, from Kensington and Chelsea, has been charged with causing actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

But unlike Coskun, Moussa Kadri was bailed out. You can’t allow a man who burns a book loose, just the man who tries to stick his knife in others for their free speech. And that’s Britain in 2025.

When I was in England last May, I saw Trafalgar Square — one of the iconic public areas in London — completely overrun by a seething crowd of Muslims protesting on behalf of Palestinian terrorists. They were even climbing up the Nelson’s column in the middle. And in a moment, it was as if I saw a small microcosm of the entire nation in that one square.

Just as the square was overrun with Muslims, and the monument was being disrespected and clambered over by those same Muslims, just so Britain is being overrun and its culture trampled by the Muslim migrants who will happily take British taxpayers’ money, and then turn around to create for them a dictatorial state. “God save the king” will become “Allahu akbar” — and no one will be more surprised than the radical leftist King Charles and his woke pro-Islam allies.