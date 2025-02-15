Israeli Hostage’s Moving Message to Trump

After almost 500 days of living hell in Hamas captivity, Israeli-American Keith Siegel is home. And he credits Donald Trump for his long-delayed release.

Unlike Gaza-loving Joe Biden, Donald Trump has already taken a hard line against Hamas, including by threatening to end the ceasefire if Hamas didn’t release all hostages. Trump also announced a plan to deport almost 2 million jihad-loving Gazans and rebuild Gaza with the U.S. and Israel in charge. Siegel, whose wife was also a hostage Hamas released back in Nov. 2023, more than a year before her husband, thanked Trump for his recent release from the tortuous nightmare of captivity in Gaza.

In a video going viral online, Siegel introduced himself as “a 65-year-old American citizen. I love country music and I love pancakes on Saturday morning, but that was my previous life. Since February 1, I am a newly released Hamas hostage. I'm a survivor. I was held for 484 days in unimaginable conditions. Every single day felt like it could be my last.”

#BREAKING Former hostage Keith Siegel released this video message to President Trump:



"My name is Keith Siegel, and I am a 65-year-old American citizen. I love country music and I love pancakes on a Saturday morning.



But that was my previous life. Since February 1st, I am a…

Siegel believes that Trump’s pressure on Hamas finally convinced the genocidal terrorists to release him. “President Trump, you are the reason I am home alive. You are the reason I was reunited with my beloved wife, four children, and five grandchildren. Thank you for your continued fight against terror and for your bold leadership that has brought me and many others back home to our families, to safety, and to security,” he said.

Siegel’s family was waiting for him, but fellow hostage Eli Sharabi didn’t know that his wife and children had been massacred by Hamas until after his release. This is the unspeakable evil of Islamic terrorism.

Palestinians killed his wife, both of his daughters, his brother, and even his dog. They starved and tortured him for 491 days. They paraded and humiliated him at their last opportunity, forcing him to read lines in some sadistic show they put on.

Eli Sharabi didn't know what…



Eli Sharabi didn’t know what… pic.twitter.com/lAlIHbteIG — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) February 8, 2025

Then Siegel went on to describe a few details of the horrific treatment Hamas jihadis meted out to him. “When I was in Gaza, I lived in constant fear, fear for my life and for my personal safety. I was starved and I was tortured, both physically and emotionally,” he stated. “When the war intensified, the terrorists who held me treated me even worse than usual. Terrorists kicked me, spat on me, and held me with no water, no light, and no air to breathe.”

It finally ended, he came back alive, unlike so many other innocent men, women, and children. Siegel is a survivor, and he hopes Trump can work the miracle for the remaining hostages that he worked for him.

“Mr. President, once again, your leadership, power, and authority are necessary to enforce the ceasefire and put an end to the unnecessary daily dangers to the lives of innocent hostages and civilians,” Siegel said. “Your leadership and strength will ensure the agreement is honored by all sides. That is what will allow all 76 hostages to return home to their families.”

Siegel ended his moving message, “I trust your strength and leadership, Mr. President. Hostages in the dark, cold tunnels in Gaza also trust you. Please bring them home.” Amen.