USAID Cuts Trigger Mass Layoffs at UN Migrant Agency

The International Organization for Migration is the primary human smuggling organization that the United Nations uses to shuffle weaponized humans (“migrants”) around the geopolitical chess board to destabilize nation-states and dilute their cultures.

It’s the UPS We Love Logistics™ of human trafficking, operating under the guise of humanitarianism.

Via Wikipedia (emphasis added):

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is a United Nations related organization working in the field of migration. The organization implements operational assistance programmes for migrants, including internally displaced persons, refugees, and migrant workers… The organization's global mandate includes assistance to migrants, including migrant workers, refugees and internally displaced persons. This broad mandate of the organization has earned it praise for flexibility in crisis situations, but also criticism for legal accountability in protection issues… According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), IOM is one of the central actors in humanitarian aid within the UN system, especially in the context of displacement. IOM's main aid measures include shelter, protection, the provision of basic medical and sanitary care, life safety, coordination, telecommunications and logistics.

It just got wrecked by a single glorious stroke of the executive pen — a stroke that any other president for the past sixty years since the USAID monstrosity was Frankensteined into existence but didn’t.

Via Devex (emphasis added):

The International Organization for Migration, or IOM, sent out pink slips — notice of dismissal from employment — to 3,000 employees working on a United States resettlement program, including hundreds based at home in the latest blow to an aid and development community reeling from the Trump administration’s foreign aid funding freeze. “The loss of funding from the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, USRAP, meant we had to notify about 3,000 of our colleagues that their jobs will be ending,” Amy Pope, IOM’s director general, told staff in an internal newsletter last week. She said that further cuts are likely.

And more cuts are on the way!

We can expect a deluge of stories in the coming weeks and months of the brutal and needless pain and misery that the Trump cuts have put on migrants worldwide — as if the traffickers themselves aren’t responsible but rather the guy who cut off the cash that facilitated the trafficking.

Might there be a risk of throwing the baby out with the bathwater, in terms of actually noble and legitimate humanitarian aid that gets axed amid the billions of waste, fraud, and abuse?

Perhaps, but that’s on the technocrats who baked corruption into all of their programs in the first place — not on Trump who is trying to clean up their mess.

