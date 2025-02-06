The Morning Briefing: The Rainbow Rage Mob Takes Another Hit From Trump

Top O' the Briefing

The list of insane things that Democrats attempted to normalize during the Biden Dark Cloud years is not light reading. People frequently talk about "two Americas" to describe the huge political divide in the United States. As far out as the Democrats were from 2021-2025, "two galaxies" may have been a more apt description.

At the top of the straitjacket list was the Democrats' obsession with all things transgender. Never has a fringe of a fringe had so much attention lavished on it by people in power. With the way the Dems went on and on, one would think that every third person in America was transgender. We were plunged into a world where "experts" were insisting that males could get pregnant, lactate, and be considered girls for purposes of athletic competition.

They were never able to make any progress with pregnancy and lactation. Thanks to the Democrats and their minions in public education and Academia, however, mediocre biological male athletes were able to start competing against females in high school and college sports. Thanks to President Trump's relentless pursuit of returning the country to some sense of normalcy, that's over with here now.

This is from Robert:

On Wednesday, however, President Trump signed an executive order entitled “No Men in Women’s Sports.” It’s a hallmark of our Age of Absurdity that such an order even had to be issued, but Trump is to be commended for making it happen. Fox News reported Wednesday that Trump chose the date for this signing carefully, as it was National Girls and Women in Sports Day, and after all, women’s sports was nearly obliterated over the last four years by all the men parading around calling themselves by female names and demanding that the whole world play along with the charade.

The problem escalated quickly under Biden. My daughter was an NCAA athlete who graduated in 2020 and there was never any talk of a dude showing up to a race. It never came up when she was in high school in southern California, where one would have though that the unfortunate trend might have started.

While the Democrats were busy ruining the dreams of young female athletes in the name of diversity, they were also busy demonizing anyone who opposed them as transphobic bigots. Kowtowing to an extreme fringe became so important to them that the feminists who hadn't shut their mouths for forty years suddenly had nothing to say about the rights of young women being trampled upon by males.

President Trump's executive order means that young female athletes can train hard and not have to worry about a failed male athlete wiping out her dreams. Here is NCAA President Charlie Baker's response, which Matt wrote about:

"The NCAA is an organization made up of 1,100 colleges and universities in all 50 states that collectively enroll more than 530,000 student-athletes," Baker’s statement said. "We strongly believe that clear, consistent and uniform eligibility standards would best serve today's student-athletes instead of a patchwork of conflicting state laws and court decisions. To that end, President Trump's order provides a clear, national standard.”

Yes, that's the uber-squish Republican former governor of Massachusetts Charlie Baker, who has thus far been an embarrassment on transgender issues. It's a little surprising to me that he didn't whine about the order because he's been that awful in the past.

Perhaps it is becoming clearer to those who are Trump-averse that what he's doing with his second term is popular and necessary. If it isn't, it will be soon.

My Three-Letter Response to the Dems' Caterwauling About 'Unelected Officials': EPA

"After listening to them scream about threats to 'democracy' for over a year, we're all aware that the Democrats don't know much, if anything, about the Constitution of the United States or how the government works, especially here in the era of hyper-regulation. One could say that congressional Dems are being deliberately obtuse when battling the Trump 47 administration, but I'm comfortable with saying that they're stupid."

The USAID Scandal Is Getting Worse by the Minute

"The worst of all this influence and grift — and I'll admit up front my bias and vested interest here — is the millions fed to legacy media dinosaurs while we alternative media mammals scurry around, deprived of sunlight.

I relish competing in a free marketplace, particularly the marketplace of ideas. This is America, after all, and I'm a capitalist, and so is my employer."

