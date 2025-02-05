My Three-Letter Response to the Dems' Caterwauling About 'Unelected Officials': EPA

The Democrats' emotional instability played a big part in their resounding defeat in the 2024 presidential election. Normal Americans — "normies" in social media parlance — grew weary of fever-pitch gaslighting from a party that had no positive policy achievements or ideas to share with voters. They were essentially asking the electorate to participate in a never-ending tantrum.

Advertisement

That worked out well for them.

Congressional Dem leadership and the Democratic National Committee are devoid of any intellectual heft. Gone are the long-term thinkers and savvy Democratic political strategists of yesteryear. The 2025 Dems are animalistic and reactive. When faced with clear data explaining how, where, and why they went wrong in 2024, they chose to react with heaping helpings of more of the same.

While President Donald Trump's lean, mean administration machine goes about doing exactly what he promised on the campaign trail, the Democrats' only response has been a foot-stomping, snot-bubbling toddler rage fest.

Now that Elon Musk has become the Dems' Public Enemy Number One-and-a-half — just behind President Trump — their screech du jour is all about "unelected officials" having power. They're also regurgitating the phrase "shadow government" a lot, which is absurd; there is nothing at all shadowy about what Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) are doing. In fact, we're currently witnessing some of the most transparent governance in United States history.

After listening to them scream about threats to "democracy" for over a year, we're all aware that the Democrats don't know much, if anything, about the Constitution of the United States or how the government works, especially here in the era of hyper-regulation. One could say that congressional Dems are being deliberately obtuse when battling the Trump 47 administration, but I'm comfortable with saying that they're stupid.

Advertisement

I am writing this column on February 5, so it's only been 17 days since the Democrats were last huge fans of unelected government officials having undue influence in America. Actually, they were the greatest enablers of unelected officials running amok. Most of their dark, unelected magic was practiced at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

In its earliest days, the EPA was largely focused on protecting the environment. That's not what the 21st-century incarnation of the agency is tasked with. It's now a climate change hysteria propaganda factory and the primary vehicle for Democrats to dole out taxpayer-funded favors to Big Green.

It's a grift factory.

Here's the kicker that the Dems won't dare mention: the EPA has over 14,000 employees, none of whom are elected. When there is a Democrat in the Oval Office, the agency is on a steady cycle of steroids, growing bigger and more powerful by the day. These people have the power to kneecap entire industries that they decide aren't a good fit with their Climate Church New World Order.

I try to opt for eloquence when I can, but sometimes plain English works best. The Democrats are, once again, completely full of crap. If there is a "full of crap" scale, they're pushing its limits when it comes to their outrage about unelected officials. (Side note: I have to start playing around with AI image creation more. If my skills were better, I'd make a "Full of Crap Scale" pic for this.)

Advertisement

Regarding their "shadow government" fantods, what the Dems are really upset by is the fact that Musk and DOGE are in the business of exposing all of the shadowy stuff that they've been up to. Their myriad boondoggle rabbit holes are being discovered, cleared out, and closed up.

Fortunately for the EPA, there will be no toxic waste to worry about whenever DOGE derails any of these gravy trains.