Mace Goes Nuclear on Democrat Who Accused Her of Using a 'Slur' During Committee Hearing

On Wednesday, during a House Oversight Committee meeting, a minor confrontation over Rep. Nancy Mace’s (R-S.C.) use of what Democrats insist to be a slur against transgender-identifying people.

Advertisement

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.), the ranking Democrat on the committee demanded an inquiry of decorum like a child running to the teacher who is eager to tattle on a peer for perceived misbehavior. “The gentlelady has used a phrase that is considered a slur in the LGBTQ community and the transgender community," he whined.

Mace wasn’t having it. With conviction, she interrupted, exclaiming, “Tranny, tranny, tranny! I don't really care. You want penises in women's bathrooms, and I'm not gonna have it. No, thank you.”

This was not just a quick retort; it was a powerful, unapologetic declaration that she doesn’t give a donkey’s behind if snowflakes on the left get offended by her use of the word “tranny,” which apparently some mythical authoritative body has decided is now a slur.

Recommended: Deranged Democrat Announces Plans to File Articles of Impeachment Against Trump



Connolly, for what it’s worth, hardly even seemed legitimately offended as much as he appeared to be playing the role he’s supposed to as part of the party leadership. “To me, a slur is a slur,” he said as if he were reading from a textbook, not legitimately caring, "and here in the committee, a level of decorum requires us to try consciously to avoid slurs."

Advertisement

At 74 years old, I suspect this isn't as important to him as Democrat Party leaders tell him it should be to him.

Connelly continued, "You just heard the gentlelady actually actively, robustly repeat it; and I would just ask the chairman that she be counseled that we ought not to be engaged — we can have debate and policy discussion without offending human beings who are fellow citizens. And so, I would ask as a parliamentary inquiry whether the use of that phrase is not, in fact, a violation of the decorum rules.”

In all seriousness, what isn’t a slur to the Democrats these days? Let’s be honest: this wasn’t really about maintaining decorum; this was really about silencing Mace, who has become one of the top advocates for women’s privacy and dignity in Congress. Her straightforward, unapologetic stance cuts through the noise of the left’s absurd rhetoric on gender.

Once again, Mace let Connolly have it.

“Mr. Chairman, I'm not going to be counseled by a man over men and women's spaces or men who have mental health issues dressing as women.”

Advertisement

This is how we have to handle the snowflakes on the left who are under the thumb of the transgender cult. Mace’s unapologetic stance on such a contentious issue deserves our respect, because there are still plenty of people who know what’s right but are bullied into submission. One such example is Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.), who said last year, "I have two little girls. I don’t want them getting run over on a playing field by a male or formerly male athlete” and then voted against the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act last month to protect his political career.

Rather than cowering in the face of criticism, Mace stands firm, refusing to let those who resort to childish tactics silence or bully her.