WATCH: Deranged Democrat Announces Plans to File Articles of Impeachment Against Trump

Last week, the Washington Times noticed something unique about Trump’s second term.

“For the first time in his political career, Mr. Trump sits in the White House without a serious threat of impeachment hanging over him,” the article observed. “No House members have rushed to file articles of impeachment, and no senators are thundering about it from the chamber floor. The usual leftist activists were vociferous in their criticism of the new president but are now barely rumbling and focusing more on resistance than removal.”

Well, it was fun while it lasted.

On Wednesday, Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) announced his intention to file articles of impeachment against President Trump, in an apparent kneejerk, antisemitic reaction to Trump’s joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday.

“And still I rise, Mr. Speaker. And I rise today, Mr. Speaker, with a 'To Whom It May Concern' message,” he began.

To whom it may concern: Ethnic cleansing in Gaza is not a joke, especially when it emanates from the President of the United States, the most powerful person in the world, when he has the ability to perfect what he says. Ethnic cleansing in Gaza is no joke, and the Prime Minister of Israel should be ashamed, knowing the history of his people, to stand there and allow such things to be said. Ethnic cleansing has been a crime against humanity. And I stand here today in the well to denounce what was said, to denounce what the President said, to denounce the complicity of the Prime Minister of Israel, and to remind people that Dr. King was right: injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. And injustice in Gaza is a threat to justice in the United States of America.

Are your eyes rolling yet?

“I rise to announce that the movement to impeach the President has begun,” Green declared on the House floor. “I rise to announce that I will bring articles of impeachment against the President for dastardly deeds proposed and dastardly deeds done. I also rise to say that the impeachment movement is going to be a grass-up movement, not a top-down.”

I’m pretty sure that the words “dastardly deeds” don’t appear anywhere in the Constitution, but hey, since when have Democrats cared about the Constitution?

“The people have got to move forward,” Green continued. “The people have to demand it. And when the people demand it, it will be done. I did it before — I laid the foundation for impeachment — and it was done. Nobody knows more about it than I, and I know that it's time for us to lay the foundation again. On some issues, it is better to stand alone than not stand at all. On this issue, I stand alone but I stand for justice.”

Democrats are bringing Articles of Impeachment against Trump already... pic.twitter.com/kNxpXuKban — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 5, 2025

Green is no stranger to filing articles of impeachment against Trump, and I suspect it's pretty much the only thing he knows how to do. Such articles don't stand a chance, with Republicans controlling the House. Still, as we know from Trump's first administration, when he took office with Republican control of the House and Senate, Democrats bide their time, waiting for their opportunity to impeach him for something.