CNN Admits That ‘Trump Is Winning,’ and It’s Glorious

When Trump started making Cabinet nominations, the narrative from the liberal media was that his picks were controversial and might not get confirmed.

But they are. And even CNN can’t ignore the fact that Trump is winning.

The network’s chief analyst, Harry Enten, was looking at Trump’s cabinet nominees and saw that the chances of confirmation for even his more controversial picks are looking really high.

“They seem to be pretty gosh darn bullish,” Enten admitted.

This upbeat evaluation isn’t just casual commentary; it underscores a notable rise in the prospects of Trump’s contenders. For instance, Tulsi Gabbard, who was previously hovering around a mere 52% chance of confirmation as the national intelligence director, has skyrocketed to an astounding 92% chance. Enten observed that “some Republican senators have come out like Susan Collins in support of her," which significantly bolstered her odds and shows a tangible shift in political dynamics that even CNN struggles to dismiss.

Even Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is looking likely to win confirmation. According to Enten, he has an 82% chance of confirmation as the Health and Human Services secretary — up considerably from last week.

After weeks of the narrative that Trump’s controversial cabinet picks were doomed, there’s no denying now that they are gaining traction at an unprecedented rate. In what seems almost unthinkable in the current political climate, the two most contentious contenders, Enten observed, “seem to see their prospects going through the roof at this hour.”

And if his so-called controversial picks are looking good now, the less controversial ones look like locks. Enten noted that “the average besides Gabbard and RFK, you can't really get much higher than 99%.” Such statistics suggest that Trump’s other nominees are virtually guaranteed confirmation.

Enten summed it up succinctly, stating, “So look, there's a chance — I guess, you know, a one in a million basically, or a one in 100 in this particular case — that one of the remaining picks do not get confirmed, but the bottom line at this hour is RFK Jr., Tulsi Gabbard looked likely to be confirmed, and the rest of the field looks really, really, really likely to be confirmed.”

Assuming this all pans out, the only black mark on Trump’s record with his cabinet picks is Matt Gaetz, and let’s be honest: we wound up with a much better pick out of that situation. The Senate confirmed Pam Bondi as attorney general in a bipartisan vote with Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) joining Republicans in voting to confirm her.

“Donald Trump, simply put, is winning,” Enten said. “Only one pick so far has been withdrawn or rejected, and that looks like it's going to hold through the rest of this. We'll have to wait and see. But the bottom line is Trump's picks have been doing better than the average in terms of getting through the United States Senate, simply put, in a word: he’s winning.”