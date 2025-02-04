You Won’t Believe the MSM's Insane Take on Trump’s Recent Tariff Victories

Trump scored a bunch of epic victories on Monday. First, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that Mexico will deploy troops to its northern border to combat drug trafficking, particularly fentanyl, while the U.S. commits to curbing the flow of high-powered weapons into Mexico. She also agreed to Trump’s decision to reinstate the “Wait in Mexico” program, which requires asylum seekers to remain south of the border while their cases are processed in U.S. courts. This program, initially implemented during Trump’s first term, was suspended under Joe Biden.

Advertisement

Then, after a couple of conversations with Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada would do more to enforce border security and control the flow of illegal drugs. In addition to border fortifications, like new choppers, technology, and personnel, Trudeau announced he will “appoint a Fentanyl Czar, we will list cartels as terrorists, ensure 24/7 eyes on the border, launch a Canada-U.S. Joint Strike Force to combat organized crime, fentanyl, and money laundering.” Trudeau also signed a new intelligence directive on organized crime and fentanyl and committed $200 million toward the effort.

Related: Canada Caves, and Trump Can't Stop Winning

Trump’s executive order imposing 25% on Canada and Mexico made it clear that he wanted more action to prevent the flow of drugs into the United States from those countries, and that’s what he got. In exchange for meeting Trump’s demands, the tariffs on both countries were paused for 30 days to allow for continued negotiations.

Yet according to the liberal media, it was Trump, not Canada or Mexico, who caved.

“Trump folds under pressure, pauses tariffs on Mexico and Canada,” reads a headline at MSNBC.

Advertisement

“Donald Trump caves on tariff war with 30-day pause after £1bn border agreement,” was the headline from The Mirror.

According to CNN’s Stephen Collinson, “In the face of a trade war with America’s neighbors, Trump blinked.”

Continue reading after you’ve stopped laughing uncontrollably.

Seriously, though, as funny as this is, it’s outright propaganda for news outlets to claim that after Trump got what he wanted, somehow this was a victory for Canada and Mexico. In both cases, these countries import significantly more goods from the United States than they export to the United States. They are far more dependent on our goods than we are on theirs. It was never a question of if Mexico and Canada would cave; it was merely a question of when.

Related: More Winning: Mexico Caves To Trump, Will Send Troops To Border

In fact, Trump’s executive orders imposing the tariffs explained exactly how both countries could end the tariffs: “The Secretary of Homeland Security shall inform the President of any circumstances that, in the opinion of the Secretary of Homeland Security, indicate that” the governments of Canada and Mexico have “taken adequate steps to alleviate this public health crisis through cooperative enforcement actions, and upon Trump’s “determination of sufficient action to alleviate the crisis, the tariffs … shall be removed.”

Advertisement

And that's what happened.

I'm telling you, this is what the media is going to do for the next four years. They're gonna spin every Trump victory as if it were a defeat.