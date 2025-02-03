BREAKING: Mexico Caves to Trump, Will Send Troops to Border

In another tremendous victory for President Donald Trump, Mexico has caved and is sending 10,000 National Guard troops to the border to prevent illegal immigration and the flow of illegal drugs across the border into the United States.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced Mexico that had “a good conversation with President Trump with great respect for our relationship and sovereignty” and said that they reached several agreements.

According to Sheinbaum, Mexico will deploy troops to its northern border to combat drug trafficking, particularly fentanyl, while the U.S. commits to curbing the flow of high-powered weapons into Mexico. Both nations will immediately begin working on security and trade issues, and the U.S. has agreed to pause tariffs on Mexico for one month as negotiations continue.

Sostuvimos una buena conversación con el presidente Trump con mucho respeto a nuestra relación y la soberanía; llegamos a una serie de acuerdos:



1.México reforzará la frontera norte con 10 mil elementos de la Guardia Nacional de forma inmediata, para evitar el tráfico de drogas… — Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) February 3, 2025

Trump confirmed the agreement in a post on Truth Social.

“I just spoke with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico. It was a very friendly conversation wherein she agreed to immediately supply 10,000 Mexican Soldiers on the Border separating Mexico and the United States,” Trump announced. “These soldiers will be specifically designated to stop the flow of fentanyl, and illegal migrants into our Country.”

Advertisement

Recommended: Scandal: Nearly $100 Billion in Ukraine Aid Is Missing

“We further agreed to immediately pause the anticipated tariffs for a one month period during which we will have negotiations headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and high-level Representatives of Mexico,” Trump continued. “I look forward to participating in those negotiations, with President Sheinbaum, as we attempt to achieve a ‘deal’ between our two Countries.”

According to the Washington Post, "Mexico has also agreed to Trump’s decision to resume the 'Wait in Mexico' program, which requires asylum seekers to wait south of the border while their cases make their way through U.S. courts. Trump started the program in his first term but it was suspended by Biden."

This comes in the wake of reports that Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino announced that after meeting with Rubio, his government will not renew its 2017 memorandum with China on the “Belt and Road Initiative.” He also stated that Panama will seek to terminate its agreements with the Chinese government ahead of their scheduled end dates in 2027 and 2028, effectively caving to Trump and reducing China's influence over the canal.

Advertisement

Related: There's Actually a Really Simple Way Canada Can End Trump's Tariffs



“One important thing, which is a decision I made and communicated to you, is that the 2017 MoU on the Silk Road, the Bell and Road Initiative, will not be renewed by my government. That is the case,” Mulino said according to a translation of his remarks. “We are going to study the possibility of whether it can be finished earlier or not, but I think it is due for renewal in one or two years, because it is every three years. So that initiative that was signed when it was signed, at the time it was signed, will not be renewed by my government. I think that this visit opens a path to build a new stage of relations.”

So much winning.

The next question is: When will Canada cave?