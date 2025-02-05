‘The War on Women’s Sports is Over’: Trump Signs ‘No Men in Women’s Sports’ Executive Order

Have we finally seen the last big lunkhead with his hair in pigtails competing against women half his size and winning a medal he doesn’t deserve and never could have won in competition against his fellow males? Could be.

The crowning insanity of our insane age has been men not only competing in women’s sports, but receiving the full and self-righteous backing of the left. For years now, leftists have insisted, in the fullest Orwellian 2+2=5 fashion, that we all must pretend that these stubble-faced, musclebound poseurs are women and shout “You go, girl!” as they collect their gold medals. On Wednesday, however, President Trump signed an executive order entitled “No Men in Women’s Sports.” It’s a hallmark of our Age of Absurdity that such an order even had to be issued, but Trump is to be commended for making it happen.

Fox News reported Wednesday that Trump chose the date for this signing carefully, as it was National Girls and Women in Sports Day, and after all, women’s sports was nearly obliterated over the last four years by all the men parading around calling themselves by female names and demanding that the whole world play along with the charade.

Trump cut through all that nonsense with a buzzsaw: "This doesn't have to be long,” he declared. “It's all about common sense." Oh yeah. Common sense was so thin on the ground during the Biden years that you’d think that Old Joe had signed an executive order against it. But there was Trump unapologetically putting it back and refusing to play along with the left’s ridiculous and destructive fantasies, announcing that "women's sports will be only for women" and adding: "The war on women's sports is over."

At the White House for the joyous occasion were some of the heroic women who have fought against this madness over the last four years: “Independent Women ambassadors Riley Gaines, Payton McNabb, Paula Scanlan, Sia Liilii, Lauren Miller, Kim Russell, Kaitlynn Wheeler, Linnea Saltz and Lily Mullens.”

Riley Gaines was a genuine female collegiate swimmer of considerable accomplishment. The University of Kentucky (UK) notes that she is a “multi-time SEC champion, conference record holder, NCAA silver medalist and record holder in six separate events at UK. She was most recently named the 2022 SEC Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year.” She was also “recently inducted into the 2022 UK Athletics Frank G. Ham Society of Character, one of UK Athletics’ most prestigious honors that recognizes student-athletes who show the utmost commitment to academic excellence, athletics participation, personal development, community service and career preparation.” Gaines’ sterling character showed through most clearly in her fearless willingness to go up against the Left’s favored fantasies and delusions.

Back in March 2023, at the height of the left’s gender madness, she challenged ESPN directly for praising fake woman Lia Thomas: “Lia Thomas is not a brave, courageous woman who EARNED a national title. He is an arrogant, [sic] cheat who STOLE a national title from a hardworking, deserving woman. The @ncaa is responsible. If I was a woman working at ESPN, I would walk out. You’re spineless @espn #boycottESPN.” Exactly so.

ESPN and all the rest who perpetuated this outrage were indeed spineless. While leftists like to laud each other for being “courageous,” courage has been and remains actually nonexistent among the gender fantasists. In reality, they’re a bunch of fearful conformists who know that men are men and women are women, but don’t dare say so out loud for fear of suffering the inevitable professional consequences. Oh, and then there are those who really are insane, or are so ideologically blinkered that they really believe that mutilating someone and pumping his or her body full of the wrong hormones will magically transform him or her into the opposite sex. Either way, it’s long past time that this insanity stopped being forced upon us.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt echoed her boss’ statements about how the whole thing was simple common sense:

President Trump pledged to restore common sense to our country and he’s continuing to deliver on that with an executive order that he will sign later today. The president will be signing an executive order, keeping men out of women’s sports to defend the safety of athletes, protect competitive integrity and uphold the promise of Title IX. This common-sense action from President Trump ends the disgusting betrayal of women and girls by the previous administration, who for years catered to radical activists who wanted biological males to be treated as women in workplaces, showers, competitive sports, prisons and even rape shelters. Gender ideology insanity is over.

Every sane person in the United States and around the world most urgently hopes so.