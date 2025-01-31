Revolt of the Insane: Meta Staffers Enraged Over Removal of Tampons from Men’s Rooms

At least at this point, the woke tide seems to have crested, and in many areas, sanity is returning to America. Cancel culture has lost its teeth, and many ascribe Trump’s reelection to general disgust with the glorification of madness and perversion, the destruction of women’s sports, and the endless pandering to minuscule sub-minorities who wielded influence far out of proportion to their actual numbers. But the tide turning does not at all mean that woke insanity has disappeared; it is still very much with us, as a roiling controversy at Mark Zuckerberg’s social media giant Meta demonstrates.

Advertisement

Zuckerberg has recently taken a turn toward rationality, renouncing his former embrace of leftist authoritarianism and censorship of dissenting voices and rolling back the silencing of dissidents on Facebook. The New York Post reported Friday that several weeks ago, Zuckerberg “overhauled a variety of Meta’s internal and external policies, ranging from lifting restrictions on speech to ‘restore free expression’ across his platforms to changing its ‘Hateful Conduct’ policy to allow criticism of gender identity.” That’s all to the good, but when Zuckerberg attempted to swing the pendulum back even farther toward common sense, he ran into an angry gaggle of Meta employees who would much rather cling to their delusions, thankyouverymuch.

The Post noted that “after Meta removed tampons from men’s bathrooms in company office buildings earlier this month, some employees started coordinating ‘quiet rebellions’ by bringing in their own.” Oh, for Pete’s sake. The lunacy, it burns. From this “quiet rebellion” at Meta, we learn not only that staffing the place is a significant number of women who think they’re men, but that these women are so determined to cling to these fantasies that they believe that a quiet and reasonable move to nudge them back to reality is some kind of oppressive measure that they must righteously resist.

Advertisement

The New York Times reported Wednesday that these courageous freedom fighters decided that the missing tampons constituted a hill on which they were willing to die: in order to “protest Mr. Zuckerberg’s actions, some Meta workers soon brought their own tampons, pads, and liners to the men’s bathrooms, five people with knowledge of the effort said. A group of employees also circulated a petition to save the tampons.” Yes, “save the tampons.” It does have quite the ring of “save the whales,” but the advocates of this case feel just as righteous as the whale-savers. Women must be able to pretend they’re men and get sanitary napkins in men’s rooms, or white supremacy wins, you see.

Meta took the tampon rebellion seriously enough that, according to the Post, “the vice president of workplace services reportedly emailed the petition signatories directly.” The vice president was polite and respectful, but firm in reiterating that the company had opted for reality over fantasy, writing that while it had “not been the intention of Meta leadership to make employees feel unwelcome or excluded in our offices, at this point we do not have plans to revisit our on-site amenities offerings.” However, the unnamed veep reassured the lunatics that he or should would “share your feedback with leadership.” Well, that’s something, at least.

Advertisement

The Times explained that the whole thing is a symbol of the heroic left’s stand against the rising tide of Orange Man Badism: “The sanitary products were emblematic of the quiet rebellions that Silicon Valley workers have staged as they grapple with the rightward shift of their bosses.” This “rightward shift” was “a major departure for a tech industry that has typically leaned left and liberal.”

Related: Leftists Are so Upset About Trump That Even the Shrinks Need Shrinks

Yeah, but has the left really gone so far around the bend that these gender fantasies have now become the core of what it means to be left and liberal? Wasn’t it enough to be advocating for a political system that has, everywhere it has been fully implemented, caused human misery to rise to a level never previously known in human history? Now it has to add to that the wholehearted and self-righteous endorsement of delusion and deep psychological disorder as a reflection of one’s true self?

Zuckerberg was actually the courageous one in this entire ridiculous controversy, as he had the guts to take a stand against woke orthodoxy at a time when it is still quite strong. He could, however, ultimately caves to the tampon rebels, making his embrace of a “rightward shift” turn out to be a mere coffee break between far more lengthy periods of stark-raving madness. We shall see.

Advertisement

Have you had enough of the establishment madness? I sure have. Now is the time to take the plunge, and ensure for yourself a reliable source of information. Become a PJ Media VIP member. You can support truth-telling and unlock some great benefits as a VIP. It's even better when you use the code SAVEAMERICA for 50% off your membership.