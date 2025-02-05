BREAKING: Mitch McConnell Suffers Another Fall

Matt Margolis | 2:02 PM on February 05, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Former Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), 82, fell down a small set of stairs on Wednesday after exiting the Senate chamber following a confirmation vote for Housing and Urban Development Secretary nominee Scott Turner. Sens. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) and Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) promptly helped him get up. 

McConnell is no stranger to falls. Back in December, he sprained his wrist and cut his face in a fall at a GOP luncheon. In 2023, McConnell was absent for weeks following an injury he sustained from a fall, prompting speculation that he would resign. There were even whispers of preparations for a leadership vote. He reportedly had fallen multiple times already that year. 

The same week that Mitch McConnell fell in December, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suffered a fall in Luxembourg and broke her hip. These incidents sparked questions about their physical and mental fitness. McConnell has been known to experience freeze-ups, while Pelosi has occasionally struggled to communicate coherently. 

Accusations of mental and physical incapacity have become a common political tool in recent years. During Donald Trump’s presidency, critics frequently attempted to portray him as mentally unfit — a narrative that never gained traction. When Joe Biden assumed office, the same voices insisted that he was sharp and fully capable, even as his public missteps suggested otherwise. That illusion finally collapsed during the Biden-Trump debate in June. 

While Democrats haven't been rushing to call on Pelosi to resign, there are ample calls on the right for McConnell to resign after each new incident, including Wednesday's fall. 

Despite concerns that McConnell's resignation would enable Kentucky's Democrat governor to appoint a replacement, Republicans in the Kentucky state legislature ensured that Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) wouldn’t be able to nominate a Democrat as his replacement in the event of a vacancy. 

