Death Toll in Swedish School Shooting at 11 as Authorities Slow-Walk the Truth About the Incident

It's 24 hours after the worst mass shooting in Sweden's history, and we still aren't absolutely sure how many people died, how many were wounded, who the shooter was, and what his motive may have been.

We believe that 11 people, including the shooter, were killed at Campus Risbergska, a school for adults in the city of Örebro, about 125 miles from Stockholm. "At least" six people were seriously wounded, according to the police.

In this case, local media is filling in some of the blanks.

The police say that the attacker "acted alone." They say he was "unknown to the police." They say the attack was not based on ideology. They claim the attacker did not belong to a gang.

The police also say that this information may change.

“At the moment, the police believe that the perpetrator was acting alone, but we cannot rule out more perpetrators connected to the incident,” police said Tuesday.

"The reason it took so long to give a death toll was due to the size of the school premises, according to local police chief Mr. Forest," reports the BBC. There were four other schools on the Risbergska campus with about 2,000 students. It's large, but they couldn't search all of it in 24 hours?

The attacker is still a mystery.

BBC:

In an interview with the Aftonbladet tabloid, a relative of the suspect says he had not had much contact with family in recent years and was unemployed. "As a child he was different but lively. He did well at school. But recent years were tough for him." Another relative says the man, who allegedly changed his surname eight years ago, was a "recluse" and may have had mental health problems. "Before, he had a friend he spent he spent a lot of time with, but not now. He wants to be on his own. He doesn't seem to like people much." Hours after the attack, heavily armed officers raided a flat in Orebro believed to be registered to the man, using drones and a ladder truck, according to Swedish Radio. The broadcaster found he had no convictions to his name and had declared no income over the past few years.

Unconfirmed reports from the Swedish tabloid Aftonbladet claim that the attacker was Rickard Andersson, 35, a primary school drop-out, described as a "loner with essentially no social contact."

People who have been close to the man, and with whom Aftonbladet has had contact, unanimously testify about an individual with social and mental problems that began as early as elementary school. After school, he is said to have lived in isolation. – He's really a loner. He used to have a friend he hung out with a lot, but not now. He wants to be by himself. He doesn't seem to like people and stuff like that, says a relative.

"Despite his mental health problems, the man had a firearms license for four rifles," according to Aftonbladet. "During the crime, he is said to have carried three rifles and a knife, one of which was a standard hunting rifle with 30–06 caliber ammunition. There is also information that a shotgun was used during the mass murder."

Andersson was not a student at the school, nor is it clear why he targeted it. Sweden has been plagued by gang violence this century following the mass migration of Middle Eastern immigrants. If the report in Aftonbladet is correct, this does not appear to be gang-related or immigrant-related.