Greeks, Fearing History Will Repeat Itself, Are Fleeing the Volcanic Island of Santorini

In approximately 1600 BC, the volcanic island of Thera (now known as Santorini) exploded in what scientists call one of the largest volcanic eruptions in Human history.

The plume from the eruption stretched 22 miles into the sky, and the tsunami that resulted from the massive earthquake was estimated to be 500 feet high.

As it happens, the explosion of the Santorini volcano is a cyclic event, with the volcano violently erupting, then eventually collapsing into a roughly circular seawater-filled caldera several times over 100,000 years.

The caldera would slowly refill with magma, which would lead to a new volcano being built, which would then erupt and collapse. Rinse and repeat.

Today, a series of smaller earthquakes and one medium-sized 5.0 temblor have made Santorini a ghost island. People have fled to the mainland to escape the escalating number of small earthquakes that have spooked the native population, driven tourists to look for somewhere else to be tourists, and alarmed the scientists who are watching the volcano carefully.

The Seismology Laboratory of the National University of Athens said in a statement, “The picture presented by the seismic activity in the area between Santorini and Amorgos, with an increasing number of earthquakes with magnitudes greater than or equal to 4.0, although probably showing cluster characteristics, it is not excluded that it has characteristics of a pre-earthquake sequence.”

From June to February 1, over 2,500 earthquakes were recorded in the volcanic complex of Santorini-Amorgos with 1,200 over three days early this month.

It's not hard to see why Santorini is one of the world's most beautiful tourist locations.

The incomparable beauty of a #Santorini #sunset stays with you long after the sun has set. 🇬🇷

🎥 meolafrancesco pic.twitter.com/XweY8UehP2 — Greece Ελλάς Grecia (@GreekPictures) February 4, 2025

It's a different scene today.

Santorini has experienced over 550 earthquakes since the weekend, with the strongest at 4.9 magnitude. More than 6,000 residents have evacuated, and experts warn that seismic activity may persist. The island, which usually hosts millions of tourists, is now deserted, with… pic.twitter.com/LJ9WUbN3iR — GeoInsider (@InsiderGeo) February 4, 2025

New York Sun:

The fault line producing the earthquakes runs for about 75 miles, but so far only part of it, between the islands of Santorini and Amorgos, has been activated. The epicenters are beneath the seabed, which scientists say is good news, as quakes centered beneath land could potentially be more destructive. But a large quake could also trigger a tsunami, so authorities have warned people to stay away from coastal areas and head inland if they feel a significant earthquake. So far, there has been no significant damage and no injuries, although rock slides near beaches have occurred. Anxiety about what will happen next is rising with the seismic phenomenon in full swing and experts predicting that it will last a long time. The fear is that something big is coming.

Earthquakes are not a reliable indicator of when a volcanic eruption might take place. It may erupt next week or next year. It may not erupt for a hundred years. But we know that rapid, small earthquakes usually precede an eruption.

Greece is doing well to take maximum precautions.