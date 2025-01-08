The Morning Briefing: Mark Zuckerberg Has a Bad Case of Musk Envy

Top O' the Briefing

You may have noticed that there was a lot of content about Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg here yesterday. We here in conservative new media have an odd but necessary relationship with Big Tech leftist entities like Google and Facebook that many on the outside don't understand. Heck, many on the inside don't get it either. Suffice it to say that the ever shifting landscape of political new media makes for strange bedfellows too.

Zuckerberg has been on a bit of a personal and professional journey of late — or at least he is pretending to be. After screwing up a lot of lives and livelihoods by weaponizing Facebook as a censorship platform in the service of the Biden administration, he is insisting that he has seen the error of his ways.

Yesterday, Zuckerberg announced that Meta would be nuking its independent fact checkers, which Charlie wrote about here. He also admits that the censorship efforts of Meta's various platforms have "gone too far." Actually, he doesn't say "censorship," opting for euphemisms like "manage content" and "moderate content." He also says that those efforts were well-intentioned.

Hey, whatever helps you sleep at night, buddy.

Matt asks in a VIP post if free speech champion Zuckerberg is to be believed. I'm a big believer in the ability of people to change, but I'm still a bit skeptical on this one even though I would love to believe it. It's difficult to buy his conversion to full-throated free speech advocate when he can rationalize censorship by believing that it was backed by proper intentions.

I think that Zuckerberg's pilgrimage up Mt. MAGA is motivated in no small part by being envious about the dizzying political heights that his fellow tech billionaire Elon Musk has risen to since he went all-in for President-elect Donald Trump last summer. It's the kind of power that Zuckerberg probably thought he was buying from the Biden administration in 2021 by doing its bidding. The Biden people merely wanted him to be an obedient lapdog, however.

Trump has given Musk a position in his upcoming administration that will enable him to affect real change. That has to be enticing to someone like Zuckerberg, who conquered the business world when he was still pretty much a kid.

Zuckerberg does have a vested business interest in cozying up to Trump. This is from Victoria:

There are a few things at work here. Silicon Valley tech gazillionaires have embraced Donald Trump because he endorses American supremacy in the battle for artificial intelligence (AI). Trump has promised to fight for U.S. energy independence again for national security and also to sustain the huge drain that AI will put on energy resources.

As Victoria goes on to write, Zuckerberg is "charging hard to win the AI battle in the tech space." He has to dance for his upcoming ally in the White House. So, for the moment, Zuck loves him some free speech.

While I welcome Facebook's planned pivot from its Soviet ways, there's only so much I can be moved. As I wrote in September, it's a bit late. All of that well-intentioned content management of his had horrendous financial consequences for sites like this one. Zuckerberg is looking for a get out of jail free card here that he's not going to get with just a public relations push. Without financial restitution for years of wreaking financial havoc in people's lives, his grandstanding apologies mean nothing.

Everything Isn't Awful

