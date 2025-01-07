The Melania Documentary Is a Big, Beautiful Sign of Trump Acceptance

I will never trust the left again, but it’s starting to look definitive that most Americans, even Harris voters, have accepted the Age of Trump.

Admit it: you were unnerved by the lack of rioting leading up to the 2024 election. There were no new videos of allegedly abusive cops or schoolboys being disrespectful in the media, no virulent new viruses flogged by the press to justify wild new voting procedures, and even the lawfare apparatus seemed to back down in anticipation. Instead, there was an eerie silence on the left as the Trump Train barreled into the station.

When Trump and the competent new GOP delivered a clean win, we all held our breath, waiting for the shoe to drop. But once again, there were no fiery protests, beat-downs in the street, nor even any hysterical election denial in the media (beyond the wailing and gnashing of teeth one would expect from the more emotionally incontinent partisan hacks). On the contrary, the wheezing, puffing woke narrative engine seemed to sputter and shudder to a halt at last, as all around came news of institutions and corporations liberating themselves of DEI, ESG, CRT, and more.

And there’s no denying how much better everything feels. The weight of mass immigration madness, global instability, over-regulation, compelled agreement with mental illness, weaponized law enforcement agencies, and obnoxious green mandates is sliding off America’s back. Even people who voted for Harris are quietly admitting they’re glad Trump won.

It feels as though Trump’s victory is truly emblematic of a genuine fundamental culture shift. Could it be that America is okay with President Hitler Trump 47, after all?

Case in point: Melania Trump has a deal in the works with Amazon Prime Video.

My PJ Media colleague Sarah Anderson covered this remarkable development over the weekend:

Amazon announced that its Prime Video has licensed an upcoming documentary on the first lady that will offer an "unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look." The film is expected to be available via streaming and a theatrical release, according to Variety. Trump and New Element Media’s Fernando Sulichin will executive produce the documentary, so this is not some biased Hollywood hate movie. Even more interesting is the choice of director: Brett Ratner. Ratner is best known for his work on the "Rush Hour" films, as well as movies like "Hercules," "Red Dragon," "Tower Heist," "X-Men: The Last Stand," and "The Family Men." He also worked as a producer on the film "Horrible Bosses" and as an executive producer on the TV series "Prison Break."

We must pause here to appreciate how massive a cultural development this is. The frigid Marxist handmaidens and their flamboyant male colleagues who control women's fashion and style media loathe and despise Donald Trump with the heat of a thousand suns. And just as they did back in seventh grade, these shrews made it their mission to shun the uncool chick — in this case, the breathtaking Melania Trump — from their domain. Again, I turn to Sarah for spot-on analysis:

When it comes to American first ladies, Melania Trump is arguably one of the most stunningly beautiful and interesting women to ever hold the title. And even though she's been on the world stage for decades and released a memoir last year, the better half of the most powerful man in the world remains something of a mystery to the public. Part of that, I think, is largely due to the mainstream media's refusal to accept her place in our political landscape and cover her the way they did Jill Biden, Michelle Obama, and the other women who have been in her place in recent years…

To this day, I remember walking into a store that carried lots of magazines just after the 2012 election, and every single cover bore the immaculately made-up, coiffed, styled, and retouched visage of then-First Lady Michelle Obama. The lockstep worship was enough to make one puke, and I verily broke out in hives as my communism allergy flared.

Yet when Melania superseded Michelle, the fawning coverage of first ladies such as Mrs. Obama and Hillary Clinton vanished, only to return once Jill was safely ensconced in the role. It was one of the pettiest, most embarrassing things I've ever seen an industry of supposed professionals do.

But then, just last fall, Melania released her eponymous memoir. It wasn't surprising to see the book skyrocket to #1 upon impact; what was shocking was that a New York publisher (Skyhorse Publishing, in this case) dared to break ranks and handle Melania's project.

And once that crack appeared in the dam (and the long-denied profits gushed forth), the gate swung open, and the incoming first lady is now under media contract with perhaps the biggest production company in the world. And unlike Big Hollywood's heroic efforts to prop up mediocrities like the Obamas, Hillary, and Meghan Markle, Melania is a naturally alluring and fascinating woman. If I could buy stock in the upcoming documentary, I would.

Now, not everyone is going quiet into that good night. Progressive traditionalists are furious that someone invited Melania to the ball. Lucrative book deals and streaming contracts are only for lefties, after all!

The hard left at the legacy media outlets sniffed in unison that Director Brett Ratner was accused by “multiple women” of some sort of sexually inappropriate misconduct, back in the early days of the #MeToo reckoning/hysteria (depending on your POV):

Newsweek: "The project marks Brett Ratner's return to directing since 2017, when multiple women, including actress Olivia Munn, accused him of sexual misconduct during the early days of the #MeToo movement."

CNN: The still-untitled documentary is being directed by Brett Ratner and will mark the filmmaker’s first major project since 2017, when he was accused of sexual misconduct by numerous women. Ratner has denied the allegations.

USA Today: This is the first feature film project for Ratner since 2017, following allegations of sexual misconduct against him, which his attorneys denied.

The Cut (the pop culture site connected to New York magazine) was especially b****y. It announced the project in a piece titled “Melania Isn’t Done Turning Her Life Into Content” — as if it wasn’t SOP for leftist leaders to cash in with book and streaming deals to the tune of millions of dollars. Have they met Meghan, the Duchess of Netflix? All Melania did was write one measly book — after she had served a term as America's first lady. It would have been weird if she hadn't.

So, not everyone is resigned to the MAGA times ahead, and some clearly can’t bear the thought of Cruella de Ville being granted access to (and profit made from) their precious culture machine. But regular Americans — the audience that consumes these things — is on board and happily anticipating learning more about their past and future first lady.