What's Next for Canada After Trudeau's Resignation?

Chris Queen | 10:10 AM on January 07, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

It was a long time coming, but Canada is rid of its petit tyran, Justin Trudeau — at least until the Liberals of the Great White North choose a new party leader. That could take several months if it follows the typical pattern of a Canadian party choosing its new leader.

Trudeau said on Monday that the party would choose its leader via a "robust, nationwide, competitive process." In other words, the Liberals won’t pull a Kamala.

The BBC reports that there’s no obvious choice to serve as Trudeau’s replacement:

The president of the Liberal party, Sachit Mehra, said soon afterwards the party would convene a meeting of its national board this week to select a new leader.

There is no clear successor to Trudeau, but several prominent Liberals including former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, Transport Minister Anita Anand, and formal central banker Mark Carney have been floated as possible leaders.

I don’t know much about the other two, but if the party wants to do worse than Trudeau, it could further seal its ruin with Freeland. An abject globalist authoritarian, Freeland’s leadership would make Trudeau look positively amateurish.

Related: Trudeau's Deputy PM Resigns From Canada's Cabinet. What Does It Mean?

Until recently, the Liberals could rely on the center-left New Democratic Party (NDP) to bolster its shaky coalition, but the NDP isn’t backing the Liberals anymore. The NDP’s Jagmeet Singh said that his party won’t support the Liberal Party or its new leader.

"They do not deserve another chance," he said on Monday.

Meanwhile, Polymarket has Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre as the odds-on favorite to become Canada’s next PM. The betting site gives Poilievre a 92% chance to become the country’s next leader.

The Daily Mail reports that “Poilievre has previously said Canada needs an immediate election and requires a prime minister who can face Trump from a position of strength. 'We cannot have a chaotic clown show running our government into the ground,' he said.”

But there’s something fishy about Canada’s next steps. Ezra Levant of Rebel News reports that the Liberal Party has a strange ace up its sleeve:

But there’s something else that’s dangerous: the Liberal Party’s shocking membership rules allow foreign citizens, and teenagers as young as 14, to vote to choose the new leader. That’s how the Chinese Communist Party infiltrated 11 different ridings in the last election.

And I just saw a prominent Hamas supporter, Mohamed Fakih, ordering his troops to sign up to the Liberal Party en masse.

It’s disgusting that foreign activists will be able to pick our prime minister before the rest of us are allowed to exercise our rights as citizens in an election.

Levant also points out that Trudeau could pull a Joe Biden and burn the house down on his way out the door.

Rebel News has a petition asking the government to call an immediate election to replace Trudeau. Will it happen? Probably not. Buckle up, y’all. Canada’s in for a bumpy ride the next few months.

