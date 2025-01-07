Elizabeth Warren Finds One of Those Right-Wing Extremists the Biden Regime Has Been Warning Us About

Our moral superiors have warned us about this again and again. The destroyer of the Justice Department, Merrick Garland, has assured us , as has Old Joe Biden, as has the destroyer of the FBI, Christopher Wray, as well as the leftist top dogs at the Department of Homeland Security. They have all agreed, and told us repeatedly, that “white supremacists” were the biggest terror threat America faces today. The only thing they lacked to complete their scenario were actual white supremacist terrorists. But now, Heap Big Squaw Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Cherokee Cheekbones) has found one: Pete Hegseth, Trump’s nominee for secretary of defense.

The New York Post reported Tuesday that Warren sent a series of angry smoke signals to Hegseth, admonishing him for daring to express his Christian faith openly and trying to make him out to be one of those right-wing extremists we always hear so much about but so seldom see.

On Monday, Warren fired off an exhausting 33-page letter to Hegseth, telling him he was heap bad medicine: “I am deeply concerned by the many ways in which your behavior and rhetoric indicates that you are unfit to lead the Department of Defense. Your confirmation as Secretary of Defense would be detrimental to our national security and disrespect a diverse array of servicemembers who are willing to sacrifice for our country.”

The far-left Warren professed to be particularly worried about a tattoo on Hegseth’s bicep, which says “Deus Vult,” or “God will it.” The angry squaw also “pointed to a Reuters article recounting how a National Guard master sergeant believed the former Fox News host could be an ‘insider threat.’ That master sergeant had done a quick internet search and determined that the tattoo had links to right-wing extremism and had been a battle cry for the Crusaders.”

Warren likely isn’t really afraid that Hegseth is going to get a new Crusader army together and go take back Constantinople or something, but the Massachusetts senator and fake Native American is so far out of touch with actual Christianity that she thinks or wants us to believe that she thinks that having a Jerusalem cross tattoo (which Hegseth has on his chest) and “Deus Vult” on his arm means Hegseth is not just a serious Christian but a “right-wing extremist.”

The self-righteous harridan reminded Hegseth: “You were also removed from President Biden’s inauguration because of concerns that you were an insider threat after reports that your ‘Deus Vult’ tattoo ‘was a Christian expression associated with right-wing extremism.'” That was actually true, at least partially: the Post noted that National Guard brass “pushed Hegseth out from serving during President Biden’s inauguration day. Notably, top brass had been on high alert at the time in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.”

This is, however, hardly an indictment of Hegseth. The left at that time was busy concocting its “insurrection” narrative, and its hysteria was at a high pitch. Few people, if any, whom they could demonize as a “right-wing extremist” were left unscathed. Yet despite the thinness of the case against Hegseth, Warren declared: “We cannot have a Defense Secretary whose fellow servicemembers feel concerned enough about to report as a potential insider threat.”

The far-left site Distractify gave us an indication in Nov. 2024 of just what today’s soy-boy Marxists think constitutes “right-wing extremism.” In explaining Hegseth’s tattoos, it stated: “Hegseth has other tattoos that reveal his nationalism and his far-right beliefs. He has ‘We the People’ on one of his arms, an American flag that features a machine gun on his upper arm, as well as the year 1775 in Roman numerals.” That’s right: the Constitution (which begins with “We the People”), the American flag, the right to bear arms (the machine gun), and the American Revolution (which heated up in 1775 with the Battle of Bunker Hill and more) are all signs of “right-wing extremism” now. Yes, every patriot is now a “right-wing extremist.”

Warren also warned Hegseth that “purging top military leadership based on their political views would represent a direct threat to the norms and institutions that uphold the Defense Department and civil-military relations.” She didn’t say anything, of course, about the Obama/Biden politicization of the Defense Department, and that’s understandable.

Her endless letter to Hegseth is part of her effort to preserve and protect the far-left, deeply politicized Defense Department that has been created over the last two Democrat administrations. Hegseth threatens that corrupt establishment and threatens to focus the Defense Department on protecting the country rather than on DEI, Critical Race Theory, and drag shows. That’s why Warren wants so desperately to stop him.