WATCH: Adorable Pandas Play in the Snow As Winter Storm Hits the U.S.

Winter weather is sweeping the nation. While most people aren't too excited about the cold temperatures and inches of snow accumulation, a couple of Washington, D.C.'s cutest residents are utterly delighted with it.

Bao Li and Qing Bao are fairly new to the National Zoo in D.C. — the three-year-old giant pandas arrived in the United States in October after flying aboard the "Panda Express," a 19-hour FedEx flight — and it appears that they've made themselves right at home.

Because of the weather, the National Zoo has been closed this week, and the pandas haven't yet made their public debut — that's slated to happen on January 24, though zoo members can "preview" them in their renovated habitat January 10-19, weather permitting — but these adorable animals are already winning the hearts of the country as they frolic and play in the snow. Watch the video provided by the zoo here:

Also in D.C., hundreds of people gathered in Meridian Hill Park on Monday to take part in what has become an annual tradition: a huge snowball fight. Organized by the Washington, D.C. Snowball Fight Association (who knew such a thing existed?), the event was called "The Great Meridian Chill Battle of 2025," and residents of all ages who were out of work and school for the day due to weather conditions showed up to take part in the fun.

And while this didn't happen this year — the video appears to be from 2022 — footage of BBC reporter Laura Trevelyan went viral on social media on Monday as Congress officially certified Donald Trump's presidential win. In it, she's reporting on the anniversary of, in her words, when "supporters of Donald Trump stormed this building, trying to prevent the election of Joe Biden from being certified." Before she can finish, a drift of snow blows over her, covering her face and coat with the white stuff.

As Greg Gutfeld said last night, even Mother Nature is a Trump supporter. It's really funny. I can't tell you how many times I've watched it.

While those of us who live in the South aren't really used to these types of snow days, it looks like an exception may be heading our way later this week. Another winter storm will impact the country, bringing ice, snow, and freezing rain to an area that spans from Texas to the Carolinas.

Here in Georgia, we've had a raging debate taking place over the past few days between our local weathermen and women and some amateur forecasters on social media, which my colleague Chris Queen wrote about last week. Depending on who you listen to, we're gonna get a foot of snow, three inches of snow, a light dusting, or no snow at all, but it doesn't matter. Bread and milk are flying off the shelves.

Sadly, these winter storms haven't been all fun and games. Four people have lost their lives due to the weather, and hundreds of thousands of people in the United States are without power. Roads everywhere are slick and dangerous, and first responders in many states are asking people to stay off them if they can.

How is the winter weather impacting you? Let us know in the comments.