The Morning Briefing: Canada's Commie Soy Boy Trudeau Slithers Off to Ignominy

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. I always felt that Crackle never really got along well with Snap and Pop.

One of the many things about President-elect Donald Trump that drives his haters on the Left crazy is that he has a genuine personality that people are drawn to. Leftists like to believe that only their politicians can have the rock star vibe. The thing is, theirs are manufactured. With generous assists from friends in the media, lefties create personalities for their mediocrities out of whole cloth.

Advertisement

It's this way with leftist politicians all over the world. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is a classic example of this. Ever since the legacy brat rose to power a little over nine years ago, media hacks on both sides of the border have portrayed him as the coolest politician in the history of cool. They had to give it the hard sell, given that Trudeau seems like the kind of guy who cries while watching Hallmark Channel movies as he nurses a skinny margarita.

Well, we won't have Justin Trudeau to kick around much anymore. This is from my friend John Sexton at HotAir:

Ed pointed out this morning that this was coming. Initially word was that it would happen Wednesday but that obviously changed, perhaps because Trudeau's plans leaked to the media last night. So instead of waiting two more days he made the announcement this morning. After nearly a decade in power, Trudeau is finally done.

The writing has been on Trudeau's wall for a while now, It's amazing that he's lasted this long. I don't know how they do politics up in the semi-fictional country of Canada, but whatever it is that lets a tyrannical commie like Trudeau remain in power for almost a decade isn't good.

Matt Taibbi knocked it out of the park on his Substack with the headline "Woke Elvis Resigns." Here's a little excerpt from that:

Advertisement

In a move that CNN described as “choosing to jump before he is pushed,” Canadian Prime Minister and feminist heartthrob Justin Trudeau resigned this morning. His departure completes an unprecedented popularity cliff dive, dropping from 65% to an incredible 16% approval rating over the course of a nine-year reign that men will chuckle over, from now through the end of time. Centuries from now, fathers will sit sons on their knees and tell The Fall of Trudeau as a cautionary tale.

Trudeau went full Soviet during the COVID-19 pandemic days. Sadly, he will never truly receive his comeuppance for that. This is such a precipitous fall, however, that his legacy isn't going to be able to be whitewashed by leftist historians. Even though justice isn't being fully served, Canadian truckers will no doubt be hoisting more than a few beers to toast Trudeau's political demise.

The timing of Trudeau's announcement is delicious. Democrats are already weeping and gnashing their teeth because Trump is about to be inaugurated. The proggie loons here in the United States were Trudeau's biggest fan club, so his departure has got to be hitting them pretty hard. The Dems' flying monkeys in the mainstream media did more to create and perpetuate the myth of Justin Trudeau the studly feminist than their counterparts up north.

Advertisement

These are rough times for all of the commies here in North America. As Matt wrote in a VIP column, Donald Trump has now defeated Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Justin Trudeau in the past six months. Trudeau did make a trip to suck up to Trump, be he was already toast by then. That meeting was when Trump first floated the idea of Canada becoming our 51st state, an idea he repeated upon hearing of Trudeau's resignation.

Trudeau's male feminist shtick won't be missed by anyone. Most of the Canadians who once lauded him have soured on him by now.

Sound familiar?

Now let's see if the Trump energy can knock a few more leftist leaders off of their once-lofty perches.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. The Biggest and Coolest Rocket Ever Is About to Get Bigger and Cooler

J6ers Ask Trump for Pardons in DC as Election Is Certified

Most Pro-Life States Ranked for 2025. Did Yours Make the List?

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. You Know What Your Drink Needs? Another Warning Label

January 6: Ruined Lives, Broken Families, and the 'War on Truth'

Advertisement

Trump Wants Mega-MAGA Bill to Get His Agenda Rolling Fast

What Will NASA Look Like Under a Second Trump Administration?

VodkaPundit, Part Trois. Old Man Shouts at Cloud on Way Out of White House

Way ahead of them. The Left Is Arming up Ahead of the Inauguration

NBC News Goes After 'False Claims' That Aren't False in Congressman's J6 X Post

Biden Releases Gitmo Terrorists Because, Of Course

The Laken Riley Act Is Back Before the 119th Congress

Oh. Muslims Say New Orleans Jihad Massacre 'Has No Place in Islam,' Worry About 'Islamophobia'

Townhall Mothership

Karma is coming, Juannie Boy. Judge Merchan Denies Trump's Request to Delay Sentencing

Biden Bans Offshore Drilling, While Trump Vows to 'Drill, Baby Drill' in 2025

Michigan Democrat Blasts America for 'Hinduphobia' Over H-1B Visa Controversy

Democrats Cry About Certification of Trump's Victory

Musk's Response to Resurfaced UK Cop's Threat Absolute Gold

The NYC Case in the 2nd Circuit You’re Not Hearing About

An Interesting Answer to Unconstitutional Laws

Big Mac, hold the woke. I'm Loving It: McDonald's Walks Back DEI Policies

Trudeau Announces His Resignation, Prorogues Parliament

#WINNING. Thune: Hegseth Has the Votes

We Need to Have the Courage to Listen to George Washington and Try to Take 'Yes' for an Answer in Syria

It's Happening Here Too - Biden Admin Lost Track of 320,000 Immigrant Children

Advertisement

New York MTA CEO Tries Gaslighting Subway Riders - Tells Them Violent Crime Is 'All in Their Heads'

BOATLOAD of Crazy: Thread Highlights Some of the Left's Most Unhinged January 6 Takes

Tapper is filth. Jake Tapper Calls Sen. Ted Cruz ‘One of the Main Individuals’ Who Caused J6 Riots

Sure, Jan! Adam Kinzinger Says He Doesn’t Want a Biden Presidential Pardon Because He’s Innocent

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 50% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

Kruiser's (Almost) Daily Distraction: Shakespeare It Is for 2025

Tell Me: What Made You a Trump Supporter?

In Six Months, Trump Defeated Biden, Harris, and Trudeau

The Trend With No Name

Wow, Did We Just Dodge a Bullet: A Loophole in Election Law Could Have Made Kamala President

GOLD. MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit - Replay

Around the Interwebz

Headline of the Day. Woke Elvis Resigns

Meet the man keeping hope, and 70-year-old pinball machines, alive

Florida’s Manatees Are Relative Newcomers, According to Historical Research

Trump Broke Him/Her/They/Them/Zher

🚨OUTRAGEOUS: The View Co-Host Sunny Hostin Compares January 6 To The Holocaust



Far-left co-host of The View, Sunny Hostin, on today's show compared January 6th to the Holocaust.



Hostin has a long history of making inflammatory anti-Israel and antisemitic statements. pic.twitter.com/8KmAYwEER5 — Shelley G (@ShelleyGldschmt) January 6, 2025

Advertisement

Bee Me

Also, I need a sandwich.

Reminder: American Women Have Until January 20th To Find A Man To Get Them Pregnant Or One Will Be Selected For Them https://t.co/lsDJ69aUVv pic.twitter.com/Gc7ZgVNEsV — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 6, 2025

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

It was a simpler time...