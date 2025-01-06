Trump Wants Mega-MAGA Bill to Get His Agenda Rolling Fast

President-elect Donald Trump is wasting no time outlining his vision for the nation’s future, and his strategy is as bold as his campaign promises. Trump is pushing for a single, sweeping reconciliation bill to tackle several of his top priorities, urging Republicans to unite behind what he calls a path to “historic victories” for the American people.

Trump’s Mega-MAGA bill aims to combine border security, increased American energy production, the extension of his 2017 tax cuts, and an innovative new policy to eliminate taxes on tips. In a move typical of Trump’s America-first mindset, he proposes funding these measures through tariffs and revenues from countries he says have taken advantage of the U.S. economically.

“Members of Congress are getting to work on one powerful Bill that will bring our Country back, and make it greater than ever before," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. "We must Secure our Border, Unleash American Energy, and Renew the Trump Tax Cuts, which were the largest in History, but we will make it even better - NO TAX ON TIPS. IT WILL ALL BE MADE UP WITH TARIFFS, AND MUCH MORE, FROM COUNTRIES THAT HAVE TAKEN ADVANTAGE OF THE U.S. FOR YEARS. Republicans must unite, and quickly deliver these Historic Victories for the American People. Get smart, tough, and send the Bill to my desk to sign as soon as possible. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

According to a report from NBC News, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) supports Trump’s call for a single, comprehensive reconciliation bill to streamline the legislative process.

At a closed-door House Republican retreat Saturday morning, newly re-elected House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said President-elect Donald Trump was in favor of passing a single reconciliation bill that would address his priorities, including border security, energy and an extension of his signature 2017 tax law, two sources with direct knowledge told NBC News. Since the November election, when Republicans took back control of the White House and the Senate and retained control of the House, GOP lawmakers have publicly debated whether to attempt to pass one or two reconciliation bills to advance their agenda. Reconciliation allows Congress to pass party-line policies related to taxes and spending with simple majority votes, suspending the Senate’s usual 60-vote threshold needed to pass legislation. In an interview Sunday on Fox News, Johnson reiterated that Trump wants to pass "one big, beautiful bill" using reconciliation.

"I think at the end of the day, President Trump is going to prefer, as he likes to say, one big, beautiful bill," Johnson said. "And there’s a lot of merit to that because we can put it all together in one big up-or-down vote, which can save the country, quite literally, because there are so many elements to it, and it’ll give us a little bit more time to negotiate that and get it right. That doesn’t mean that we won’t come right out of the gates, you know, full-fledged, right out of the beginning of the Congress."

For Trump, the stakes are high. A quick victory on this legislation would not only validate his election mandate but also provide a strong foundation for his second term. Whether the GOP can seize this opportunity remains to be seen. Let’s hope it will.