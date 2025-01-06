Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau Expected to Announce Resignation

Canadian media is reporting that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to resign this week, possibly as early as Monday.

According to Fox News Digital, “The news was first reported by the Globe and Mail on Sunday night, citing three sources. The outlet said that it is unclear when exactly Trudeau will step down, but it is expected to come before a national caucus meeting on Wednesday.”

The news comes as Trudeau's popularity continues to dwindle in Canada, which is expecting a national election on Oct. 20 of this year. According to Canadian pollster Angus Reid, Trudeau has a disapproval rate of around 68% as of Dec. 24, with a meager 28% of Canadians supporting him. The potential resignation would also come after Trudeau braved a difficult few months in politics. In September, he faced a no confidence vote in parliament that later failed, despite efforts from the Conservative Party to remove him from office. On Dec. 16, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced that she was stepping down from Trudeau's cabinet, dealing a significant blow to the prime minister. In her resignation letter, she claimed that the only "honest and viable path" was to leave the Cabinet.

"For the past number of weeks, you and I have found ourselves at odds about the best path forward for Canada," Freeland wrote.

"Our country is facing a grave challenge," she continued. "That means keeping our fiscal powder dry today, so we have the reserves we may need for a coming tariff war."

Later in December, one of Trudeau's key allies, New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh, said that he planned to present a formal motion of no-confidence on Jan. 27. "No matter who is leading the Liberal Party, this government's time is up. We will put forward a clear motion of non-confidence in the next sitting of the House of Commons," Singh said. Trudeau's personal choices have also invited backlash from his opponents. At the end of November, Trudeau faced international criticism after he was seen dancing at a Taylor Swift concert in Toronto while a destructive riot took place in his home city of Montreal.

Sources told Reuters that the decision is likely, but Trudeau hasn’t made a final decision yet.

“The source spoke to Reuters after the Globe and Mail reported that Trudeau was expected to announce as early as Monday that he would resign as leader of Canada's ruling Liberal Party after nine years in office,” the outlet reported. “The source requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.”

Trudeau has been under pressure to resign for weeks, and a majority of his caucus was calling on him to quit this week.

“Trudeau is way down in the polls and facing challenges from within his party about whether he’s the right leader to unite Canadians. His decision comes as Canada braces for a tariff war when Donald Trump returns to the White House in three weeks,” Politico reported last week. “Canadians will head to the polls in 2025, a federal election that could be triggered in late January if Trudeau’s foes topple the minority government when the House returns from break.”