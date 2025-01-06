Biden Releases Gitmo Terrorists Because, of Course

In yet another move to tarnish his presidential legacy while channeling his former boss Barack Obama, Joe Biden has authorized the transfer of 11 Gitmo terrorists to Oman. The Middle Eastern nation has agreed to assist with their resettlement and oversee security monitoring.

We've seen this before and we know how it usually turns out.

"The United States appreciates the willingness of the government of Oman and other partners to support ongoing U.S. efforts focused on responsibly reducing the detainee population and ultimately closing the Guantanamo Bay facility," the Department of Defense said in a statement. This transfer leaves a mere 15 detainees at Gitmo.

"In recent weeks, the Pentagon had transferred out four other detainees from Guantanamo including a detainee who was brought to the detention facility at the base in Cuba the day that it opened, but was never charged," ABC News reports.

The transfer of the 11 Yemeni detainees is the largest transfer to take place under President Joe Biden's administration. Of the remaining 15 detainees still at Guantanamo Bay, three are eligible for transfer; three are eligible for a Periodic Review Board; seven are involved in the military commissions process; and two detainees have been convicted and sentenced by military commissions. Among the detainees who will remain at Guantanamo is Khalid Sheikh Mohammad, the alleged mastermind of the 9/11 attack, who on Friday will appear at a hearing at the base where he is expected to plead guilty in return for the death penalty being withdrawn. The following week, two other 9/11 plotters are expected to plead guilty under the same plea agreement.

A statement from the Pentagon revealed that on September 15, 2023, Austin officially notified Congress of his plans to transfer the 11 Yemeni detainees to Oman. In coordination with Omani authorities, all necessary preparations for the transfer were successfully carried out.

This news comes on the heels of a military appeals court upholding the decision that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin could not undo the plea agreements made with Mohammad, Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak bin ’Attash, and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al Hawsawi.

According to NPR, "Monday’s transfers were originally scheduled to happen in October 2023, but were halted at the last minute due to concerns in Congress about instability in the Middle East following the Hamas attack on Israel."

However, the fact that the plan was "resurrected during President Biden’s final two weeks in office signals a last-ditch effort by his administration to shrink Guantánamo’s prisoner population and get closer to his goal of trying to close the facility."

We’ve seen this story unfold time and time again, and we can all make a pretty good guess as to how this will play out. Each one of these terrorists will inevitably return to the battlefield, further endangering American lives and destabilizing the region. So why, after nearly four years in office, is Joe Biden making this decision now? Why didn’t he act sooner—perhaps when he first took office or before the 2024 election? The answer is painfully clear: this is a move designed to please the radical left, a political gesture with little regard for national security.