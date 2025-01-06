January 6: Ruined Lives, Broken Families, and the 'War on Truth'

In some ways, Jan. 6, 2025, represents the "first" anniversary of the assault in the U.S. Capitol since the 2020 presidential election. That's when a breach occurred at the "Ray Epps memorial" bike barricades denoting where freedom ended and prosecution began for those later charged with "trespassing" on the grass or standing on a park bench. Others took it too far and used force to break into the Capitol. Still others were invited into the People's House by Capitol Police and stayed within the tourist velvet ropes.

It doesn't matter how one got into the Capitol Complex that day because, if discovered, the Biden Justice Department would have thrown the book at them.

The campaign against both trespassers and rioters would start with Attorney General Merrick Garland and U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C.'s Matthew Graves's promised "shock and awe" efforts to track down more than a thousand people who were in or around the Capitol on January 6. They set up a snitch line, where Americans were told that this "insurrection," a pre-planned turn of phrase by the Biden Administration and media, was a near-Democracy-ending riot. This, after changing the definition of democracy from one including individuals and the redress of grievances to unquestioned deference to institutions (yes, that really happened).

This January 6 riot was different from the non-Democracy-ending riots of the "Summer of Love." In true Mao fashion, Americans were told to turn in their family members and friends whom they believed were in Washington, D.C. The efforts continued with a group of online "sedition hunters," who worked with the Department of Justice (DOJ) to comb the internet to find people in D.C. that day. This was followed up by the "shock and awe" SWAT raids. It didn't matter if suspects offered to turn themselves into federal authorities, Biden's DOJ and FBI insisted on early morning raids to turn neighbor against neighbor.

At 5 or 6 in the morning, in a quiet family neighborhood, FBI SWAT cops would thump on doors — or break them down with a ramming tool. They would point their long guns at families shivering outside in their pajamas as their loved one was put in handcuffs at the point of a gun while their home was being ransacked.

In their follow-up movie to "Capitol Punishment" called "The War on Truth," actor and producer Nick Searcy and director Chris Burgard talk about being targeted and spied on by the FBI for daring to divulge what they saw that day. They were considered "terrorist threats."

They recorded Antifa actors changing from Black Bloc to MAGA gear, verified that a known Ukrainian color revolution specialist was an agent provocateur at the Capitol on January 6, and noted the Fedsurrection acts that day.

I talked with Burgard on the January 6 edition of the Adult in the Room Podcast. Burgard was there for Trump's speech on January 6 with his wife and daughter (and Nick Searcy). He saw the clothes switching by Antifa actors who then "tried to get us to attack Capitol Police." He offered Feds on the scene a look at these recordings, but they told him they were all good and didn't need them.

Then they came after him.





















John Cameron has always maintained that he "was one of the lucky ones" from January 6. Moved by the obviously manipulated 2020 election laws and the COVID lockdowns, the one-time real estate agent made Jan. 6, 2021, his very first foray into political activism.

The non-political Seattle area businessman was shocked that local politicians thought nothing of letting Antifa and BLM riot with violent abandon and take over a swath of the city in the "Summer of Love," but required every other citizen to socially distance, wear masks, abandon their businesses, and get vaccinated.

Cameron only ruefully calls himself "lucky." He was one of the earliest ones rolled up by the feds before they tossed everyone in the D.C. gulag and charged them with 1512c2 obstruction of an official proceeding. This was a purposeful misuse of a federal statute used to enhance misdemeanors into federal felonies until an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court threw out those charges for all J6ers.

Cameron peacefully went inside the Capitol and recorded what he saw. He saw no violence and no one was rioting where he was on the Senate terrace side of the building. He engaged in no violence and saw no violence.

There were people, and sounds, and smells, and sights that I couldn't take in at once. And as I walked...in my eyes, it looked like what happened at Seattle's City Hall when they opened the doors and let protesters in and it was happening at a federal level here. That's what it looked like to me. If there had been alarms, signs, or one police officer telling me it was a restricted area, I would not have gone in. There was none of that. It just looked like it was opening up, people were walking in and out in an orderly fashion, and I just walked into the Capitol with my cellphone and selfie stick. It turns out, I was 24 seconds after Ashli Babbitt.

"I was wearing a t-shirt that said 'count all legal votes which was a free gift when I donated to Trump's campaign," Cameron told me. "And I walked through the Capitol and chanted, 'Stop the Steal' and 'USA!'"

His chants and t-shirt earned him an "illegal picketing" charge.

He stayed there for 20-30 minutes as protesters were shown the door peacefully by Capitol Police. Protesters were giving the cops water and thanking them.

And his life was ruined. He lost his wife and house and is being kept away from his kids.













You may think that anyone at the Capitol Building "had it coming," but after months of violent BLM and Antifa protests where nothing happened to the perpetrators, who could have thought that a peaceful protest would lead to prosecution?

What it led to was a destroyed family, a snitch relative, and a ruined business.

Cameron thinks he's one of the lucky ones because he didn't go to prison.