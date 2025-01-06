Old Man Shouts at Cloud on Way out of White House

"I might be the oldest president, but I know more world leaders than any one of you have ever met in your whole g**d**mn life!" Presidentish Joe Biden shouted at reporters on Sunday, which is odd because he'd been asked about President-elect Donald Trump's plan to end birthright citizenship.

Advertisement

HE'S FINE, according to people who appear on MSNBC, hosts of The View, and the shrinking numbers of permanent pants-wetters who still watch them.

The outburst took place at a White House event — hosted by the man signing executive orders on his way out of office like a dyspeptic Joseph Stalin issuing death warrants — where Biden complained that Trump is "a genuine threat to democracy."

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick reminds readers that "Biden has lashed out at the press throughout his term, sometimes lobbing aggressive comments at the reporters themselves."

But that's only half-true — Biden has lashed out at reporters and anyone else who bruised his tender little ego for decades. Small men punch down, and Biden has done just that his entire political career.

"I think I probably have a much higher IQ than you do, I suspect," then-Sen. Biden snapped at a reporter in 1987 while his failed presidential bid collapsed around him. "I went to law school on a full academic scholarship." While we can only surmise from years of evidence that Biden is, at best, a mid-wit, it is an established fact that he did not go to law school on a full scholarship, academic or otherwise.

Advertisement

Biden doesn't just lash out at reporters, of course — he also enjoys putting prospective voters in their place, which is an odd strategy for people seeking elective office.

During the 2020 Democrat primaries, an elderly Iowa caucus voter asked Biden about his age and his now over-pardoned son Hunter's connection to Burisma.

“Look, the reason I’m running is because I’ve been around a long time,” Biden snapped. “Let’s do push-ups together here, man. Let’s run, let’s do whatever you want to do, let’s take an IQ test.” Biden, then 77, finished by telling the 83-year-old, "You’re too old to vote for me." Which is funny because Biden was already too infirm to serve.

Seriously, how did this guy ever win an election?

On reflection, that's a stupid question, at least regarding his one successful stab at the Oval Office in 2020.

Anyway, Biden seems extra-grumpy during his last few weeks in office. According to reports that came out just before the new year, Biden regrets dropping out of the 2024 presidential race or, if we're being more accurate, allowing himself to get forced out by an insider cabal of high-ranking Democrats who realized after the June debate that Biden was so far gone that even Kamala Harris was a better bet.

Advertisement

Biden has expressed that anger in various ways, including awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to freedom-loving luminaries like George Soros, Hillary Clinton, some guy who poops on Larkin St. in San Francisco, and the corpse of Thomas Matthew Crooks.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is usually referred to as the nation's highest civilian honor, but to be fair, it's had a bit of a YOLO feel since January of 2017 when President Barack Obama placed the once-distinguished ribbon around the neck of one Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr.

Recommended: Seattle Set Minimum Wage Over $20 and You'll Totally Believe What Happened Next